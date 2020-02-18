[“running-man”-pd-jung-chul-min-talks-about-his-very-last-working-day-of-filming]

Longtime “Running Man” developing director (PD) Jung Chul Min shared his encounter on his past working day of filming the preferred SBS present.

In an job interview with MK Sporting activities on February 18 following his ultimate filming day, Jung Chul Min claimed, “I invested seven many years of my 11-calendar year occupation as a PD with ‘Running Gentleman.’ My commencing and end was ‘Running Man,’ so I feel even additional affectionate in the direction of it and the solid associates and employees all really feel like my loved ones.”

“It wasn’t the past time that I’m heading to see the users and absolutely everyone,” he explained. “So I enjoyed myself and felt grateful as I finished my time with the system. Perhaps for the reason that I have been directing the demonstrate for many decades, I felt like I was graduating from a school I’ve been attending for a lengthy time.”

Jung Chul Min also expressed his gratitude to the viewers of the show. “I worked difficult, but in the starting when I was set in cost of these types of a major plan, I did get worried that I would induce troubles. I was pretty concerned, but the viewers confirmed so substantially love and generous assist, and so I want to thank them sincerely. I’ll do the job hard so that I can return with a different excellent application.”

It was shared on February 18 that Lee Kwang Soo was in a car or truck incident around the weekend that left him with a fractured ankle, indicating he had surgery and was not able to take aspect in the “Running Man” filming.

“I spoke with Lee Kwang Soo over the phone right before the filming,” mentioned Jung Chul Min. “I assumed that it would be best if he concentrated on cure somewhat than overdoing it by collaborating in filming, due to the fact his leg is not in very good situation.”

“We talked just before he went in for surgical procedure, and he’ll be resting now right after his surgical treatment,” claimed Jung Chul Min. “I’m organizing on contacting him yet again later on on, and I’ll pay a visit to him before long as soon as he’s feeling far better.”

Just after using a split, Jung Chul Min plans to return with a new display. Choi Bo Pil, who has been an assistant director for “Running Person,” will now be taking above as the show’s producing director.

