‘runt’-star-nicole-elizabeth-berger-has-accomplished-so-a-lot-&-she’s-only-sixteen!

Nicole Elizabeth Berger may well be the coolest 16-12 months-aged we know!

The up-and-coming actress chatted with JJJ right after premiering her film Runt at the Mammoth Film Competition on Sunday (March one) in Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Nicole, who stars in the upcoming film together with Cameron Boyce, spilled about her favorite things – from classical new music to astrophysics!

Get to know Nicole with 10 Pleasurable Facts…

I have been taking part in the piano for 11 many years and really like classical tunes.

I love traveling and studying distinctive cultures, as well as anthropology. My stop by to Uluru (Ayers Rock) in Australia was one particular of the highlights.

I have been in nine videos considering that age 7. I performed the lead position in the movie, Clover, which is premiering in April 2020.

Simply click inside for far more exciting information about Nicole Elizabeth Berger… My preferred movie is Black Swan with Natalie Portman, as the film incorporates various art sorts into a remarkable presentation.

I would appreciate to do the job with Nicole Kidman, as she is an remarkable actress with a potent moral compass and impeccable values.

My favored composer is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and I enjoy the film Amadeus that tells the tale of his fascinating life.

I glance forward to every session I have with my good acting mentor, Susan Batson .

I have a deep passion for Astrophysics, and I get pleasure from listening to Neil DeGrasse Tyson's lectures and reading through his textbooks.

My most loved Broadway show is Expensive Evan Hansen, because it delivers these kinds of a highly effective information about emotion invisible and isolated, blended with a charming soundtrack.

I tried using snowboarding for the very first time throughout the Mammoth Movie Pageant and program to continue on discovering to ski.