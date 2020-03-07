‘RuPaul Drag Race’ Contestant Closes Show After Scandalous Scandal

Take

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ threw a hammer at one of their current contestants following a catfishing scandal.

Sherry Pie – what the real name is Joey Gugliemelli – has been disqualified from filming for the remaining 12 weeks, according to the official ‘RuPaul‘Twitter page. The tweet read, “Due to Sherry Pie’s recent advances and statements, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

… Out of respect for the hard work of other queens, VH1 will promote the season as planned.

Sherry will not be appearing in the grand finale planned to appear later this spring. ”- spokesperson for VH1 and World of Wonder

– RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 6, 2020

Sherry was known as a “big, strong Dame on Broadway” who considered herself the “Queen of camp.” Most of the filming is the most complete for Season 12, but ‘RuPaul’ often films as a live reunion / finale episode, and is brought back to life for it.

Sounds like Sherry isn’t even … it’s unclear how he made it to the show, but it does appear that VH1 is airing this season, and he would never invite him back for any extra episodes. participating.

The reason Sherry got the boot … at least 5 guys have been waiting to accuse Sherry / Joey of accusing them of many years – considered posing as a casting director and asking them to submit vivid videos of themselves in shameful acts. Someone said he was asked to masturbate on camera, and he agreed.

Sherry addressed the controversy on Facebook, apologized for past behavior and announced that he had received help and treatment. Not good enough, obviously … for a long time.