RuPaul Drag Race Welcomes Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom

Something big is evolving (running away) at this week’s Drag Race.

Jeff Goldblum and Rachel Bloom is a guest judge who will help determine America’s first drag queen in the challenge of a lively presidential debate, and you can see just how great they look and how happy they are in the exclusive picture above.

Bloom, who had just given birth to her first child, chose glitter and some very cool clear plastic shoes, while Goldblum really shined in her suit. Bloom has never seemed more comfortable somewhere, and Goldblum looks like Jeff Goldblum has always looked, in the best way.

Goldblum and Bloom join the list of amazing guest judges this season, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Leslie Jones, Robyn, Normani, Winnie Harlow, Nicki Minaj, Chaka Khan |, Olivia Munn, Daisy Ridley, and many more.

Outside of the amazing guest judges, this week is a great week for the Drag Race world.

Rather than being followed by Untucked, tomorrow’s episode of Drag Race will be followed by the premiere of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a new series of events where celebrities (who, it is said, are secretive) have transformed from some of the top queens in the series, including Alyssa Edwards , Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Three celebrities will compete in each of the four episodes to have the chance to win money for charity.

Nonprofit will air at 11pm

It all starts Friday at 8pm with Drag Race, then the RahPaul Celebrity Rag Race Shows premiere at 9:30 pm on VH1.