RuPaul has prolonged been an outspoken supporter of liberal politics, but enthusiasts are scratching their heads about a the latest NPR job interview in which the host of RuPaul’s Drag Race seemingly admitted to allowing for companies to frack on the 60,000-acre Wyoming ranch he owns with his husband Georges LeBar — a decidedly not eco-welcoming observe.

Fresh new Air host Terry Gross questioned the drag queen what he does with this sort of a substantial home, and the solution sounded a complete great deal like fracking.

“Well, a contemporary ranch, 21st century ranch, is really land management,” RuPaul advised the host. “It is — you lease the mineral legal rights to oil companies. And you market water to oil businesses. And then you lease the grazing legal rights to distinct ranchers. So it is land management.”

Right after listening to the phase, Rory Solomon, a PhD prospect from NYU, appeared into it by means of the nonprofit FracTracker and community documents and verified that RuPaul’s ranch is in fact a fracking sizzling-spot.

“I know RuPaul has been a really inspirational figure for a lot of queer people, and has motivated many to engage in transgressive gender overall performance, but further than bettering the illustration of marginalized individuals in pop lifestyle, it’s critical to understand that these stars seldom embody our broader political aspirations,” Solomon told Earther.

