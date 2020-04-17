RuPaul suffered the worst of the worst dance moves to Come Dancing 2020

RuPaul is gearing up for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020-line. (Wow)

RuPaul on Dance Dance? Can we get an amen?

The drag queen, for more than a decade, will sit behind the Drag Race judges’ table, depicting the shadow and imagining the future of the actors in the show.

Now RuPaul could go to a judge for sentencing after he was given the chance to play in British comedy Strictly Come Dancing, at least, according to bookies.

An embarrassed observer told The Sun that two “big stars” are talking about the upcoming 2020 season, which hopeful developers will do as planned in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

RuPaul posted 5/1 to appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The betting company Ladbrok has put RuPaul’s odds on becoming one of them and providing the necessary information for the 5/1 ball, according to The Mirror.

It comes after fellow Drag Race judge Michelle Visage frequently downgraded the house during the show, performing in a fashion show like the dance of Madonna’s “Vogue” bridesmaids.

Michelle Visage also adapted Madonna’s 1990 MTV Directors for ‘Vogue’. (BBC)

RuPaul is widely known as a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, and he made an appearance in the show in 2019 to show his support for Visage with his partner Giovanni Pernice Viennese during the rehearsal.

It may have been dismissed by observers, but in Visage, it didn’t make much sense, it was “just a glimpse into a group of people who should be accepted and could not accept it”.

“I have a lifelong commitment to LGBT + people as a friend,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, “I try to look after them, their love, their struggles, in every way possible.”

Hopefully Ru has enough glue to keep his wigs in place for the Viennese Walz.