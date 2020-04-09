RuPaul’s Drag Race DRAMA! Rocky’s horror actor calls him an ‘too ignorant liar’ who doesn’t compare to his character!

LOVE us at the Rocky Horror Picture Show! When we saw the name of one of the stars of a movie in the middle of the night and someone insulted us, we didn’t enjoy it at all. But the actor who asked the question? He got up right away!

RuPaul’s Drag Race series of crimes took place last Friday Aiden Zee selected image Patricia Quinn As for the Snatch Game. For some reason.

Related: Messi fights with James Charles’ “Trinity” trio

Patricia will be the usual choice as she played Magenta in the 1975 Sexual Liberation / B movie. However, Aiden didn’t make the only Rocky horror joke – it doesn’t sound like an Irish actor with a slight emphasis on Time Warp references!

What else does it mean to just watch the 2017 interview?

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3NdXbLZbws (/ insert)

Instead, Aiden made Patricia a type of drug for a woman with dementia. According to Zani, the choice of actors to play the role was met because it was not for EVERYONE.

Some called the show the worst performance effort in show history.

But the argument did not end there; In fact, it only started after watching the Patricia show! He published It’s on Facebook He called her an “unbeliever” and called her a “liar” for claiming to have met Jane.

“I don’t know ** about people without this skill.”

Daum!

(c) VH1 / YouTube

After her impressions began to revolve around her, Patricia (now Stephens) wrote a long official statement glorifying not only the queen who mocked her, but the show as a whole. He wrote:

“Hello Dummet Janet! I wanted to be an actor, so I became an actor 60 years ago when I came to London by ship from Northern Ireland without a single player. I wasn’t interested in drugs at all, and what I remember is that Rocky recently expressed his memories of the horror photo shoot. “

Patricia Quinn with Little Nell Campbell at the 40th Anniversary Screen at Rocky Albert Hall. / (c) Jordan / VENN

He continued:

“I wasn’t sure how I was portrayed in the Ru Paul Contest. I liked that a guy wanted to put me on a popular TV show, but unfortunately the flattery ended. I was called an ‘old cookie woman’ or an actress who took too many pills and washed herself. I don’t respect insults. I’m shooting a new movie at the end of this year and I’m looking forward to it, so there will be no drugs! Still not from me! aidlyg agree and have included a few lines on it. “

He said:

I hope I’m not connected to this TV show again. From my character to Catherine Hepburn’s mockery of neurosis, I made this show tasteless. ”

Yes, don’t blame him there. As he finished the high road again, Aiden said:

“I want to thank my Rocky Rock Cooperative fans for their wonderful and great support. It was not possible to request a fan base. I don’t know Aiden, but I don’t feel depressed for the last few days. “

It may be a cold comfort, but Aiden Jane really said she would skip Queen RuPaul at the end of the series.

I don’t suggest trying again again, but if you want to – do your homework first ??

(insert) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-w0WPkB3XJ4 (/ insert)

(20th Century Fox / VH1 / YouTube photo.)