RuPaul’s ‘Drag Race Live’! The residence opens in Las Vegas

Oh yes henny, RuPaul’s Drag Race is dead on the Las Vegas Strip!

Thursday marked the launch night for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas. the live show was first announced at RuPaul’s DrapCon NYC last September.

Vegas’ newest home is based on the reality competition series, RuPaul’s Drag Race. Many of the graduates include Yvie Oddly, Aquaria, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Kim Chi, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls and Shannel .

Each show includes seven queens and will rotate daily. will be filled with talent, comedy and shadow – a bit – as shown in the Emmy Award-winning. They will also encourage public participation.

RuPaul, who serves as the show’s director, described the new live show as “a thrilling, interactive exciting ride for all who love to laugh, dance and sing when a beautiful queen swings at the stuffed wagon.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to get their first taste of the eleganza extravaganza that is RuPaul’s Drap Race Live! First stop: Flamingo Vegas. Next stop: Broadway!” He added in a press release.

RuPaul Live’s Drap Race! replaces Donny & Marie in Vegas, the 11-year show of the Donny and Marie Osmond brothers, which expired in November 2019. The stay lasts five days a week (Tuesday, Thursday-Sunday) and runs until August of this year. In addition, fans and audience members can immerse themselves in the RuPaul’s “Wrap Room”, a new in-store experience of the attraction culture.

A brief overview on RuPaul’s ‘Drap Race’

Now, this isn’t my first time writing about the world of drag or drag queens, and I’ve heard of RuPaul’s short Drap Race. But let me carry you further and teach you about the show.

RuPaul’s Drap Race first hit the small screen in 2009 on Logo and moved to VH1 in 2017. Each season includes a series of queens competing for America’s “Next Drag Superstar”. Each episode revolves around a specific theme and has the queens competing for different challenges per episode. some episodes may even compete against them in mini challenges before each maxi challenge.

The maxi challenges consist of many different things. The queens can team up or fight individually. In addition, they need to find a dress to match the theme of the challenge and present it as they walk the aisle.

Based on the maxi challenge and runway performance, a team of judges – including Mama Ru – will decide who wins the challenge, who moves on to the next challenge and who lands in the “bottom two”. then “lip sync for their lives” to survive eradication.

Since its premiere, RPDR has set 29 Emmys, winning 13 of them. Last week, Season 11 winner and RPDR Live! star Yvie Separately helped announce the cast of Season 12, with breakfast at the end of February.

With Vegas’s new possession 11 seasons down, a series of spin-offs and a new season coming out next month, there is no slowing down for RuPaul’s Drag Race soon.