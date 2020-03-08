RuPaul’s Drag Race loses a little glow for the second time

Screenshot: RuPaul’s Drag RaceTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

RuPaul’s first premiere of Drag Race began its 12th season with a strong focus on the first half of the season. It was a lot, but the first seven queens lived up to the research, differentiated themselves, and set at least half of the season as one that would count. It’s a very difficult move to watch, and when the season’s finale of the season’s sixth-seeded Queen is set for a powerful second premiere, “You Don’t Know Me,” does not lose the energy and “I’m This Knife.”

It’s just fair for the rest of the season, to solve the problems they need as they face their colleagues, but there are a few more producers here. The second premiere, sticks to the same mini-challenge and the first band format and changes the band’s rap performance for the music number inspired by Fosse. As there was no remediation in the first premiere, it was immediately apparent that it would not be here and that the queen would have a stake in the audience without her. It could help to ease the troubles a bit, to refine everything, or to divert the two premieres to a different stumbling point – a two-episode, charming polished performance narrative, but with such a similar structure and speed. puts it.

The episode begins with a quick recollection of the first queens, who are still fresh. After a moment of decompression, Ru appeared on the screen and invited the first group to leave a message for the others in the mirror and leave for the premiere of their magic. The first episode of The Werk Room is Rock M. Sakura, a San Francisco-inspired comedy queen. Manic comes in with a burst of energy, runs around the room, hops on the tables, and finds himself at home. The look is quite simple, but the paint is different, with its huge eyes and eyelashes directly linked to the aesthetics of the anime. Next, Dahlia Sin, a queen from Aja House, is impressed with the cool denim look. Rock M. and Dahlia’s energies could not have been more different, and this is the New York City Sherry Pie with the next queen. She’s a camp and a Broadway queen, with a red bodice and cherry paste shaped bodice and skirts.

Fourth, Jan (“Jan only”), also wearing a black and purple dress with a large sports jacket that fits nicely into the sport’s N.Y.C. It can bend the entry line – you have to explain the reference, you have difficulty – but because Jean can read and rely on the reactions of other queens, it’s not the only card in her arm. Her Sporty to Posh, Jaida Essence Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin is an entertaining glamor and queen. The cold shoulder turquoise gown looks stylish and portrays itself more as a female imitator than a flock queen. The latter is Ayden Zhane, a native of Acworth, Georgia, wearing a black latex outfit with a red and gold jacket and a high, arched eyebrow. Aiden, after her self-confidence, especially Jaida, is a bit lackluster, and her appearance and energy are a bit overwhelming to other queens, trying to break her down and downplay her style.

After the interrogation ends, the queens begin to rotate around the office. They are looking for hints about other queens who are sending messages such as “We have already done”. Before RuMail opens the first group’s items with a full rifle, the RuMail opens and the episode switches off. Ru enters to greet the queens and presents a mini square. Like their predecessors, these queens must present the appearance of spring and fall runways, and expectations are high after the quality of the first group.

Most are delivered. Rock M. wears a brilliant, inspired look from Comme des Garçons for the summer, showing off his work in jacket sleeves. To fall, she surrenders more to her baby blue mermaid style. Dahlia’s spring look is a neon green bodycon mini dress paired with a fantastic, bright orange wig. To fall, she connects with Ross Matthews, a black fur coat that she later tastes as a ‘sasquatch sissy’. Sherry Pie’s spring look is solid but unforgettable, a blue extension dress with lace on the side, but her fall look is more interesting, a dramatic Zorro-inspired black dress with a wide bent hat.

Jan is a little surprised with her first look, a bodice with a floral mini skirt and a choke, a deliberate contrast with a drop look, a crocodile dress and a black accent. Jaida’s spring look is beautiful, with a bent-necked floral print dress, but her fall look is excellent, with a lavender shawl, fur sleeves and lavender beret. Aiden, who rounds out the group, has a spring look sweet, blue opera gloves, white boots and a green and yellow sunflower hat. Its autumn appearance is mustard bushes and hats with olive prick and autumn head.

After the Queen finished their mini challenge and cleaned up, it was time for the maxi problem. Each of them should write a verse that identifies themselves as part of the Fosse-style musical theater number – thinking that Chicago is the “Cell Block Tango”. In addition to Ru and the judges, including guest judges Thandie Newton and Robyn, they will have to choreograph the band’s performance. While a few queens are excited and Fosse is away from the label, there is a problem for these queens that creates a bigger stretch than “I Kiss This Knife” in the first premiere. Jaida is particularly concerned because choreography is not her strong suit. After some discussion, Rock M. agrees to choreograph the number with the help of more Fosse-informed queens and coaching leaders.

They seem to be starting out strong, Rock M. offers clear ideas, but things are growing rapidly. Larger personalities are starting to create a crowd on the side of Rock M., so they retreat and take over Sherry and Jan. Jaida is resistant to the choreography she has earned, fearing that one day will be too difficult to master, and often begins to complain about the loss. Jaida may be a point, but as the tension increases, communication breaks and the queens run out of time. They are in trouble. (Or if it were the last exercise.)

The next day, part of the tension collapsed, but Rock M. is clearly highlighted. When the queens are painted, the background is revealed. As she grew up, her mother was addicted to meth and often blamed her children for their addiction. As a designated choreographer, Rock felt responsible for the workout and evoked strong feelings of shame and guilt when it broke. This is something that Rock is still working on, and to their credit, other queens are instantly supported, listened to, and helped to seize it with advice and understanding. Soon it was time for the runway.

The episode cleverly doesn’t try to dominate Nicki Minaj’s entry from the first premiere, and Ru ups the runway with a fun, butterfly-inspired look. Both Thandie Newton and Robyn are ready and rare to go, and the episode is heading towards the show. Taking into account the disaster that they are training for, it is well received. They have facilitated choreography and the editors will direct the audience to the verses. As in the previous band’s raps, the words “You Don’t Know Me” are mostly solid, with Dahlia’s presentation being the weakest and most open to Jaida. Aiden’s verse is fun and well-played, Rock M. is a little too stupid and memorable, and does a good job of turning the rest of the song in line with Sherry’s song. As for Jan, her joyful acts act as an introduction to her, but the rest of the song lacks Fosse’s style. Fortunately, he crushes his vocals, including the high note.

Category for the last runway: Tul. Most queens go for the route they expect in beautiful, flowing dresses. It may look like it, but each of the queens is doing a good job of tailoring the category to their aesthetics and your outfits are on the move. Jan distinguishes herself by going on a completely different route while playing the “instrument” on tulle jumping and construction. As with the first premiere, the referees are all without the benefit of the Queen. There are only a few critical notes. Aiden criticizes Ru’s meaty texture and is read by Michelle and Ru for a winter look. Dahlia is encouraged to go bigger with Ross’s makeup as she pushes Michelle over her words and nerves. Jan warns Ross to slow down his performance and not do more than one job, while Rock M. is looking at his appearance (according to Ross) or writing (at least I like Michelle Don’s flamboyant humor). Both Jaida and Sherry get nothing but praise, and it is clear that they will soon be in the top spot.

The judges deliberately return to the queens, and the episode is equally patient with the results as it did in the first premiere. The difference is that this time the audience knows that no one has been eliminated. While the queens’ reactions are still appealing, it cuts off much of their energy. Not surprisingly, Jaida and Sherry are in the first two places and are preparing to lip-sync for the win, and $ 5,000 for Robin’s “Call Your Love”. Both Jaida and Sherry keep their face simple while maintaining the face. Soon, however, Jaida starts dancing and beating her up, throwing half of her dress down to make her tulle look almost like a mini skirt. Sherry was a little fun with the comedic and silly walk, and Jaida also created a time gap between other acts. Sherry’s performance emphasizes how effective a silence in the nerve of a lip is, the more dance-heavy Jaida’s approach to this version of the song, the better her victory.

At the end of the episode, more than traditional dance, Ru sends the queens back to the Werk Room to meet their opponents. The two groups grew up in the first half before setting up a utility called Meh. Yes, it was made at a high level, and most likely the next episode would be cut off immediately. It’s still an entertaining way to finish the double premiere, plus some nice competition, at least not until the numbers go down a bit. As these premier episodes come to an end, the competition may start to get serious. Drag Race is the first to spend two full episodes getting to know the queens and showing just what they are capable of. This is a decent investment based on the strength of the broadcast and the episodes. Drag Race fans for a strong season.

Critical observations

For the second time in the Drag Race herstory, a queen was denied. Buzzfeed News said this week that five actors have accused Joey Gugliemelli (Sherry Pie) of feeding them, wanting to record as a casting director and send him offensive and humiliating videos as part of a phony casting process. Two more people have come forward since the initial report. VH1 and World of Wonder have announced that Sherry Pie has been removed from Drag Race and will not attend or participate in the finals that will be filmed this summer. However, as it did last year, the rest of the season will be aired as originally noted.

Robyn and Thandie Newton have fun as guest judges and enjoy being there. I was hoping for more specific criticisms, especially around the way the Queen improved.

After Brita Filter made it hard to say at the premiere, I was surprised that Jean Sport’s name was such a tough game in this episode.

Both halves of Season 12 have strong chemicals. It will be interesting to see how they came together as a whole. After getting these first two episodes in small groups, it will be difficult for the 10+ people to get back in the running lanes and the challenges.

