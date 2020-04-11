RuPaul’s Drag Race: Patricia Quinn brutally criticizes Aiden Zhane

Aiden Zhane as Patricia Quinn and the real Patricia Quinn (photos: Neflix / Getty Images North America)

Rocky Horror Picture Show actress Patricia Quinn unpacked her problem with Aiden Zhane’s recent presentation of her in Drag Race RuPaula.

Aiden’s approach to Patricia eventually led to the exit from the series in episode six.

Since Patricia’s short comment on the Facebook performance was published online, Patricia issued a full statement via the management page on Facebook.

Sit comfortably because it is long.

The 75-year-old said: “Damn, Janet! I have been an actress since I came on a boat from Northern Ireland to London almost 60 years ago without a penny because I wanted to act.

“I have never been interested in drugs, and when it comes to my memory, I was recently applauded on stage for my sharp memories of shooting The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

“I am extremely outraged at how I was introduced to RuPaula’s Drag Race. I was flattered that a young person wanted to introduce me to a popular TV show, but unfortunately flattery ends here.

Patricia’s career dates back 60 years (photo: Getty Images North America)

“I didn’t respect that I was described as an” old woman with cookies “or introduced to me as a washed actress who took too much drugs.

“I’m actually making a new film this year and I’m waiting for it and there won’t be any drugs on the set! Not from me anyway! I would like Aiden to give me a kind of “heads up” and maybe I could give him a few lines, etc. To be announced on the show.

Little Nell, Patricia Quinn, Tim Curry and Richard O’Brien at the Rocky Horror Picture Show (Photo: Shutterstock)

“I hope I will not be associated with this television program again. From my performance to making fun of Katherine Hepburn’s neurological disorder, the program turned out to be tasteless.

“I want to thank my Rocky Horror fans who were amazing and showed great support. I couldn’t have asked for a better fan base. I don’t know Aiden, but I don’t wish him the nervousness or anxiety I have felt over the past few days. “

Aiden has recently been launched (photo: Netflix)

Patricia, tell us how you really feel!

This statement is a preview of today’s trailer for the RPDR spinoff show Secret Race Celebrity Drag Race RuPaul.

More: Drag Race RuPaul



We guess Patricia won’t be on it.

Or maybe she? You never know what this program is!

