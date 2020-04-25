RuPaul’s Drag Race queens become political when they debate America’s options for 2020

Screenshot: RuPaul’s Drag RaceTV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Over the course of 12 seasons, RuPaul’s Drag Race has stabilized and strengthened the challenges. It gives consistency to the series and is one of its strengths, but also creates a predictable connection for contestants and viewers. Fortunately, the producers have released a four-season “Frock The Vote!” and season eight “Shady Politics.” Instead of another roast, shouldn’t we marry RuPaul and the producers ’ability to experiment with a theme that is close to RuPaul’s heart, the political brand? Given the red, white and blue style for the season and the picky note candles in all of them, it feels like a natural fit and one of the shows will be back in the future.

The episode begins with the appropriate pairing and spending of materials, as the remaining queens are reminiscent of the beloved Jean in the black wedding elegance. In addition, they take a moment to celebrate Heidi, who is in the nine clouds after winning, and to think of Gigi’s weak performances. He was shaken by the judges’ criticism and became less confident in his position. Heidi and Crystal, who are high in strength, are ready to jump into the study the next day and be in the top seven. There’s plenty of time to get some shade from Sherry before Ru arrives to announce his mini call. The Queens will be dragging a fast cat to the hawk PrettyLitter, a color-changing health monitoring kitty litter brand. As with all seasons, queens are quick to impress with their surprises. For 15 minutes, each has a different look and personality. This mini-square is more enjoyable, fun and more creative than the “World’s Worst” improvisation, and it shows how comfortable everyone is as they solve the seasons. The Queens are playing a game and all is well, but Jackie Eartha takes the cake with the impression of Kitt and wins with dignity.

After several more punishments, Ru takes a serious approach to announcing the maxi call. In honor of the upcoming 2020 elections, it’s time for a political test. The queens will take part in a debate that has begun to become the first drag queen of the United States. They were warned not to take themselves too seriously, although the debate gave comic relief to hard-working candidates and home-watching organizers. Queens must present a character, a campaign slogan, and be willing to follow the instructions of the moderators and the queens of their colleagues and argue. This is a purchase opportunity for the queens who struggle during the Snatch Game, and it will be interesting to see who approaches it in this way as a direct political or comedic challenge.

Some queens seem a little lost, not knowing how to solve the problem. This is the first curve of the season, the first unexpected challenge when queens are asked to get to know their characters and talking points. Fortunately, Ru Drag Race returns to the study room for a brisk walk with All Star and fan favorite Raven. Heidi starts with Heidi, who makes some quality material and throws more slogan material without even realizing it. Ru draws attention to this, is not angry and quickly writes Heidi for his credit. He can’t always understand what he has, but at least Ru doesn’t have to tell him twice. The next Gigi is worried because he admits that he is not continuing his policy. It is unusually ready, but can easily struggle to keep its material relevant to the context of the problem. Gigi is also concerned about the lack of space in the previous episode, and if this is not shaken, it will affect his performance.

The same is true of a widow who seems out of place. Raven drags her by her shoes and her mindset, but Duldan, who has some ideas of good-natured sparring, isn’t interested at all, but doesn’t know how to entertain them. Jaida is more reliable. It may not be a discussion experience, but it is a source of self-preparation and makes this difficulty more comfortable than arguing. He just has to do a good job. As for Jackie, Ru rightly confirms that she is a close follower of the political scene. He feels at home in this difficulty, and expectations will be high after winning the mini-square. The last is Crystal, who talks about living in a very conservative area. Being alone in the place where he lives is a political act, and both Ru and Raven encourage him to embrace it more than to be acquainted with the offenses. There is a theme to Ru and Rava’s advice: keep him stupid and stupid, play on your strengths, and don’t take yourself or your problem too seriously. Some queens listen, but some are not in the room to hear this advice, and if they want to succeed in the debate, they will be forced to leave.

As the queens prepare in the mirrors, they talk about their relationship with politics. Jackie was personally moved by Trump’s ban on Muslims and spoke of it in silence. Crystal’s parents come as a surprise to Trump’s support and surprise. The widow makes a point of not doing business, which is primarily a straight patron, and runs away from all areas of the city because she does not feel safe. Jaida talks about contacting her family, and they are ready to provide information if they want. The Queens respect Gigi and understand her desire to get away from the anxiety and stress of the current political climate, but the message of the segment is clear. Anxiety is a luxury that the country cannot afford.

On the runway, Ru walks in a flowing pastel dress and announces that Michelle is not on assignment and will not join the judging panel for this episode. There is a quick route to Michelle (and Dahlia) covering the dispute in Tuckahoe, then Ru introduces guest judges Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum, and the time has come for the debate. Bloom and Goldblum softened the controversy, distanced themselves from the queens, and effectively substantiated the sketch. Bloom is especially strong. Her improvisation comes from performing in the background, and Goldblum reacts a lot to what the queens throw. The energy between discussions is playful and quick, helps with tight coordination, and enjoys watching the whole segment.

While the discussion is very entertaining, the speech of the queens dominates the gamut. Crystal is sincere and whimsical, paying more attention to dragged references than political references. Best of all, it’s good to have an attractive presence on stage. Heidi crosses the full South waist, playing the gap and a handful of prepared lines. She also prepares a meal from her reactions to other queens. It is an incredibly stupid and effective approach to the challenge. The widow goes against the political side of her character, but turns a blind eye to comedy. Heidi is outraged by Dulov’s sharp expression to Goldblum, and Gigi shows her arm, but Dulow finds a golden opportunity to tear her skirts and tear down the house, clinging to her very absurd behavior.

Jackie, one of the most politically informed and unjustified cryptocurrencies of the season, should prevail in this problem, but leaves early. Entering Canadian citizenship, Jackie’s character is a Canadian who slides and refers to Canada in his answers instead of the United States. It’s a solid starting point, but it doesn’t create anything interesting. Instead, it hits the same beat over and over again for declining revenues. Gigi also suffers from a lack of political knowledge. He hears easy news about mechanization and jobs, and never builds to say he can be a robot. Jaida may not have the most certain character on stage, but she is the best at adapting to the needs of the debate. He gets up quickly and says, “Look over there!” give a quick answer and turn it around a bit before connecting to the previous answer. Both Jackie and Gigi would probably have done a better job with more preparation time, but putting the queens in place is part of the point of this problem, and it’s an aspect that only a few of these queens have successfully fought.

On the track, category: Stars and Stripes Forever. Crystal red looks stunning in a mismatched blue ensemble with a star-studded hat and jacket. Heidi, in tall red boots, a red wig and a blue, white and silver mini dress, shines in a look inspired by the Bett Page. The widow takes a different path, celebrating her black culture with black and white dresses, three large silver stars, a bright hoop and a bright Afro. Sherry goes for a protest-inspired look, but like Ru watches, he comes out of the British punk more than the Americans. Jackie gives a statement with a simple but strong look, adorned with a red striped caftan and a blue hijab, 50 silver stars. In Drag Race, the risk is so minimal, but it pays off. In the image, Gigi Quaker says she went for the Oates mascot, but her magnificent red velvet military-inspired look reads like an English jacket. This view looks like an incredible entrance view, but there is no harm in returning to the well as it never goes on the runway. The latter is Jaida, who emerges as a sexy driving superhero in a transparent blue body suit with strategically placed red, white and blue accents. Flawless, another fantastic look of Jaida straightens all her clothes.

In general, the judges are positive about the queens, appreciating their controversial speeches and treadmills. Sherry, Dulow, Jackie and Gigi get some points from the judges, while Widow and Jackie get the harshest criticism. Jackie takes steps; Widow, not so much. He is at the end of the rope, tired and nervous and does not know how to find a way out of negative thinking. It’s just that he can’t hear. After discussions, Ru announces Sherry, Heidi and Crystal as valid and gets Jaida’s winner. There is a short tease, but Gigi also escapes, putting Jackie and Dulu underneath.

Their song is Katy Perry’s “Fireworks,” and Jackie, at first comedically, immediately draws attention from the widow. The widow showed that there was a force shown in the previous lip synchrony. If Jackie had tried to bankrupt her, the widow might have thrown her out of the water. Instead, while the Widow sells speed, Jackie gets crooked, makes the judges laugh, and takes an interest in her performance. Then he turns it into a key that turns to sincerity and joy. Widow and Jackie are both good, and Jackie achieves victory with her movement, energy, and more dynamic performance. It’s not a power battle that ends with Droop, but it’s an inspiring, solemn lip sync that brings the amazing Goldblum to tears. Both queens are good, but this season, considering their trajectories, it’s widow’s time. Ru saves Jackie and sends the Widow’s parcel, and the last eliminated season set to return and kill in the upcoming All Stars season is 12 queens. He may not have lived the chapter he wanted, but he did well in a few difficulties and had a talking head. He will miss you. Only five matching queens remain, and the first four appear more open than ever with Sherry and Gigi’s latest mistakes.

Acute observations

Tatianna’s “Choices” is one of my favorite Drag Race voices, so I’m glad she’s back in the debate.

After being widowed, Heidi will probably have heads that speak to themselves. Hopefully, some of the other queens are stepping up their game.

Ru and Raven chant slogans left and right as they walk. “What is the crystal method?” “Throw GOP, enter g-a-p.” I was surprised that I didn’t hear these and other slogans more during the discussions, but it seemed that there was enough material left on the floor of the editor’s office. It wasn’t the best game for the Queens, but it was a lot of fun and I’d love to see an expanded version of the debate.

Rachel Bloom co-produced and starred in the brilliant Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. If you enjoyed it and haven’t checked out Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, give yourself a try and find out. I am pleased to see the return of 12 visiting referees for another season.

