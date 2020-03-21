RuPaul’s Drag Race raises the playing field with “The Ball Ball”

Screenshot: RuPaul’s Drag RaceTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

So far, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race 12 season have done very well. There were a few stumbling blocks in the “worst of the world”, but generally everyone is in line with the challenges ahead. Particularly sparkling with flight stripes. Everyone seems to come together well, giving them very carefully crafted and crafted images. But how much are flight strip designers and checkbooks, and how much are they? After the “top ball” the audience will have a better sense of how the queens were formed. It is still early days, but the writing and performance issues of the premiere, the unresolved problem, and the design test are beginning to emerge.

The episode starts a bit, and the Queen reacts to the first elimination of the season. Nikki is shaken, too close to being eliminated, and doesn’t appreciate many queens who are disappointed with being safe. The next day, the queens enter a room full of energy. After RuMail, who is involved in sports, Ru gets into the mini challenge and announces. They will increase their awareness of declining bee populations by dropping their wings into the Beehive Jive by quickly introducing bees. Pit Crew later offers some of the most entertaining costumes – bee-shirts and hats and white-colored clothing – bee-themed clothing and accessories for queens. Ru starts the clock and they leave.

Glad to dive quickly! Each of the queens brings something completely different to the bee’s appearance, and it’s always interesting to see what they choose in such a limited time. At the end of their 20 minutes, Ru forms the queens and is touring Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Fly Fly” before moving on to RuPaul’s remix of Peanut Butter. The whole mini challenge is a cream, Rock M., Heidi, Jaida and a few others are different. Editors throw a shadow with a timely record scratch, and Ru does a good job of balancing a decent environmental awareness message with a fun, entertaining one. Ru earns Gigi, whose impact on his back arm and his ability to move freely, despite his limited dance ability. Gigi will receive $ 2,500 as a bonus and Hask will also donate $ 2,500 to The Honey Bee Conservancy, a charity working on behalf of beauty products to protect and support the bees’ habitats.

After the mini challenge is over, the maxi challenge is over and the 12 seasons are not disappointing yet. We have already entered the ball and have named the ball in a fun way. The subject is a sport and is an excellent choice, taking lots of material and punishing it for days and doubling. The first category is Lady Baller: Sexy Title IX Realness, which celebrates female athletes. The second category is Basketball Wife’s Truth: Has everything, Henny. These two images will be drawn from the queen’s wardrobe, and the third – Walls Eleganza balls – should be made in place and made with the materials presented. This season, these materials range in size from standard F&S cloth walls and beach balls to tiny fuzzy puffs that are less visible than cotton balls. Some of these materials lend themselves to easier design than others, but combining everything required by Eleganza will require creativity.

The reaction of the queens to the challenge triggered the gamut. Gigi and Nicky are over, ready to show off their designs and sewing shop. Crystal, like Jaida, corrects all of her looks, so they are in their elements. Rock M. bush has some cosplay-making tips, and it looks appealing. On the other hand, Heidi is not a sewer owner and does not excite the audience by saying, “Just pray for me.” Brita is completely lost and doesn’t know where to start. Finally, he joins the idea of ​​a pineapple dress that comes from what Sherry reads and starts working.

Following the queens, two stories surfaced. Gigi and Jaida were excited for their looks, but struggled with difficulty. Gigi realizes that if not for the last time, she’s gotten the way she wants. She is now behind other queens and may run out of time to finish. Jaida is good at the time, but realizes she doesn’t have enough balls to complete her white coat after washing the tables. If it presents a completed image, it must rotate rapidly. Then there’s Aiden. A simple, black Bettie Page, similar to a black and white corset decorated with matching, small poof balls, goes for an inspiring look. She is worried that it won’t be enough until she says she looks like a judge – all the Queen’s. Given this connection, Aiden decides to spend less time on leisure.

As the queens get ready for the runway, the conversation goes into paint and Rock M. shares how she’s improving her appearance. When he started, he continued to oppose racism in the field of drag. People have told him that Asian queens do not need to be painted, and it reduces all Asian queens to a stereotype. Rock M. decided to actively oppose it by painting larger and larger colors and drawing anime and manga that he has loved since childhood. Of course, critics accused the duo of copying Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi, who used dramatic white paint to raise and exaggerate their eyes after revealing the signature image. Rock M.’s frustration is palpable; he heard it from people who didn’t want to look close and appreciate their different, thought-provoking work.

Soon, Honey starts the ball. Ru walks over the runway, greeted the guest judge, Leslie Jones, making an incredible purple gown and long blonde wig. Everyone who follows her on Twitter knows that Leslie, the adorable Diana Ross in a blue suit, is a superfan, and soothes every moment of the show. First Category: Lady Ballers. The queens approach this category quite simply. Jackie is a Canadian crossover, a Nicky rinestone player, Aiden is a grape baseball player, Jaida is a WNBA star with suspicious ball management skills, a Crystal Bowler, Heidi Golf player, Horse Widow and Gigi Cruquet player. à la Heathers. Each of them looks excellent, very polished and lovely. A few queens are a little more creative. Sherry introduces Miss Trunchbull as Matilda as a shotgun, and Jean goes everywhere with her soccer look, even hitting a soccer ball on her ankles. Brita’s baseball-themed outfit is sturdy, and the fun of Rock M. is fun, she whips a teakball wig while she runs the runway. Unfortunately, the rest of it is completely forgotten.

The second category: The Reality of Basketball Wife. Several queens convey Ru’s expectations, which serve the rich hangman’s attitude and style. The pretty red ostrich glides on the cover. Jaida is stunning with purple. Jackie, Heidi and Dulow are all white, and Gigi works a stunning snake coat. Rock M. and Crystal, whose gold and pink looks are not the same, are still in the right area. Jean and Sherry briefly adjust in a different way, both of which go to costume suits. While Sherry is more traditional black and red, Jan drops in rhinestones. The two weakest looks are Aiden and Brita. Aiden is a different choice, going for Wannabe Basketball Wife in the style of Peg Bundy. He doesn’t shoot enough, but at least he has a clear idea. Brita’s appearance is a mistake. Inspired by Kim Kardashian’s 2019 Met Gala, she wears a yellow dress. But this dress was an illusion of nakedness dripping in crystals. This butter is yellow. The reference is not followed and it is not in place.

This leaves the last category: Balls The Wall Eleganza. This is the toughest runway for queens. Several people are able to deliver categories. Jaida crushed her, and turned into a luxurious bubble bath, shouting Eleganza in her scheduled white dress. Jackie serves a surprisingly lovely blue gown with accents and a coat from the ball table. Nicky’s corset dress is lovely and colorful, the fringe and the front and center koosh balls add a nice touch to the camp. Gigi prefers to be more attractive than elegant, adorned with small, colorful balls that read her white dress as gum. Both Nikki and Gigi are glamorous, but everything that looks stylish in design difficulty will keep you safe. In the middle of the package are Heidi, Jan, Crystal and Sherry. The images of Heidi and Jan are well crafted and well utilized, but not traditionally elegant, and are similar to the crystalline Carmen Miranda glide and Sherry’s forest tale.

The other four queens are fighting all the way up to their third appearance. The best support, at least, is a Widow with a strong vision. The pineapple skirt and top of the Brit is mixed and looks cheap. Rock M.’s outfit is a floating, colorful yet mixed blast. Needs to be corrected, but worse, Aiden doesn’t care. May be for a lingerie or a period reference category. For Eleganza? No, a corset and shorts do not cut it, and it is read by the judges just because it doesn’t do much.

Ru sends Jackie, Crystal, Jan, Heidi, Sherry and Dulow all to unlock. It quickly became clear who the lower and upper queens were. Judges love the looks of Jaida, Nicky and Gigi and want more from Rock M., Brita and Aiden. Gigi was eventually declared the winner by earning the first $ 5,000 and Jaida and Nicky are safe. Aiden joins other girls shortly, and this keeps the lives of Rock M. and Brita on the lips. Brita needs to lay down – Aiden and Rock are sure to have the bottom, but being in danger will wake her up a bit. Rock is in the feelings of M. but struggles to stay afloat.

Rihanna’s “S&M” music starts and Rock is in trouble right away. The appearance restricts movement and goes to tear the skirt, but it needs to be removed from the rope once, which takes too long. Brita immersed herself in a higher energy than before. Rock rolled into cracks as he could move more. Reluctantly, Brita stole back, takes the rock skirt and wanders around. The rock has returned, but it often goes to the cracks and loses its impact for the fourth time. Frankly, the performance is not great, but as in the previous episode, there is a clear winner here. Ru saves Brit and it’s time to say goodbye to Rock M.

It is truly amazing to see that rock has already been removed. It is comic and warm, different and memorable, and has a lot to offer. With more confidence and touch more editing could have gone too far. As for the rest of the queens, there were several front lines. Gigi and Jaida consistently kill the runway, and both have shown their self-awareness and humor, with Gigi improv calling and Jaida with her premiere. Jackie and Heidi heels and Crystal is already listening to the judges, tweaking the paint while retaining their aesthetic. There are a number of other queens, especially Aiden and Brita. The competition is fierce this season, and Dahlia and Rock M. will have to keep playing if they don’t want to be on the bench.

Critical observations

I didn’t see Dahlia’s performance after last week’s episode because of how the Drag Race shielders work. It’s not Vanjie, but it’s certainly memorable.

Shout out to any fellow Outlander fans who have never heard the “hearing” slogans of the Fraser clan.

Speaking of Nikki, it only warmed up in a few episodes. Guuuuuurl from Crystal is great when it comes to lightly describing the “worst in the world” makeup.

Rock M., the first thing I think will be many seasons, is 12 queens. I can’t wait to return to the All-Star season in the future. From Alice’s wig to the lip-to-lip synchronization, “Happy Thoughts” I’ve been with the whole episode. Well, maybe not for the third look.

Leslie Jones was a terrible guest judge. It was great to have a comedian on the board for the flight strips and Ross loved working with him. It has been said that editors and producers have downloaded the last two queens during excessive lip sync with Leslie. The moment should have been for the Queen and all the extra Leslie’s content was distracting.

It is said that Leslie was fantastic at Untucked. The respect for queens and drag art was felt, and her advice to Aiden was particularly strong.

Are you not sure that Britney’s asthma cough is read differently now? I hope that in this strange, difficult time, everyone will be safe and healthy.

