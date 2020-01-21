RuPaul’s DragCon UK – MyLondon

getwestlondonLoad mobile navigation

Through

Jonathan Yates

15:26, 20 JAN 2020

Updated16: 24, 20 JAN 2020

RuPaul inaugurates RuCaul DragCon UK convention in Olympia (Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire) 1 of 76 RuPaulopens DragCon UK Convention from RuPaul to Olympia (Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire) 2 of 76 La Vivienne (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 3 of 76 Divina De Campo (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 4 of 76 Divina De Campo (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 5 of 76 Blu Hortensia (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 6 of 76 Vinegar shots (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 7 of 76 Baga Chipz (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 8 of 76 Scaredy Kat (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 9 of 76 Cheryl Hole (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 10 of 76 Sum Ting Wong (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 11 of 76 Crystal (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 12 of 76 Jodie Harsh (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 13 of 76 Jujubee (Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire) 14 of 76 Mayhem Miller (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 15 of 76 Trinity the Tuck (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 16 of 76 Morgan McMichaels (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 17 of 76 Morgan McMichaels with a fan from RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 18 of 76 Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 19 of 76 Asia O’Hara (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 20 of 76 Derrick Barry (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 21 of 76 Charlie Hides (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 22 of 76 Alexis Mateo (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 23 of 76 Blair St Clair (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 24 of 76 India Ferrah (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 25 of 76 Serena ChaCha (Image: Photo by Lia Toby / Getty Images) 26 of 76 Bob The Drag Queen (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 27 of 76 RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire) 28 of 76 Serena ChaCha, Charlie Hides, Mrs Kasha Davis, Jujubee, The Vivienne, India Ferrah and Divina De Campo at RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 29 of 76 Divina De Campo, Morgan McMichaels and Monet X Change at RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 30 of 76 TeTe Bang and Cheddar Gorgeous (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 31 of 76 Guests at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 32 of 76 A guest at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 33 of 76 Ongina (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 34 of 76 Gothy Kendoll (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 35 of 76 Laila McQueen (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 36 of 76 Miz Cracker (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 37 of 76 Ms. Kasha Davis (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 38 of 76 Denique (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 39 of 76 Virgin X (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 40 of 76 Shea Couleé (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 41 of 76 Daniel Lismore (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 42 of 76 Ash Kenazi (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 43 of 76 Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 44 of 76 Mayhem Miller (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 45 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 46 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 47 of 76 Drag guest attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 48 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 49 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 50 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 51 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 52 of 76 Drag guest attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 53 of 76 Drag guest attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 54 of 76 Drag guest attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 55 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 56 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 57 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 58 of 76 Drag guest attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 59 of 76 A drag guest attend DragCon UK RuPaul (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 60 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 61 of 76 Guest Attends RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 62 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 63 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 64 of 76 Guests attend RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 65 of 76 Jujubee speaks at the Fashion Photo Ruview at RuPaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 66 of 76 Crystal on the main stage (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 67 of 76 Gothy Kendoll and Scaredy Kat on the main stage (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 68 of 76 The Frock Destroyers (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 69 of 76 The Frock Destroyers (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 70 of 76 Baga Chipz (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 71 of 76 Tayce, Shea Couleé and Ore-Ho perform on the main stage (Image: Photo by David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 72 of 76 A guest on stage at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 73 of 76 A guest on stage at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 74 of 76 A drag guest on stage at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Production) 75 of 76 Artists on stage at RuCaul’s DragCon UK (Image: Photo by Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions) 76 of 76

