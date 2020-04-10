RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a great guessing game

Ready to duplicate the Drag race?

Starting April 24, RuPaul’s Drag Race will be followed immediately by RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race, a series of four-week special events that turn celebrities, who are in secret, into drag superstars.

Every VH1, “viewers have to adjust to the movies, music, television, and comedy stars that will be featured in the competition. Each week, three celebrities open their hearts and minds to the power of transformational drag, embracing the inner queen. They all step onto a path that feels beautiful, strong and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag does not change who they are, but reveals who they are. ”

What we want to know is who the celebrity is, but unfortunately, we have to wait.

The secret stars will be assisted in their transformation by the empress Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kimchi, Monet X change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

With their guidance, “celebrities are undergoing a drag and competing in their fans’ favorite challenges to win money for charity of their choice. At the end of each episode, RuPaul will be crowned” America’s Next Top Drag Race Superstar. ”

Take a look at the first promo below and see if you can see celebs in brief glimpses!

“RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” RuPaul said in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerves and talent, you still put your pantyhose on one foot at a time.”

The new series will air at 9:30 a.m., following the usual Drag Race, and Untucked will air at 11 p.m. It all starts on Friday, April 24 on VH1.

This week’s episode, which airs tonight at 8am, finds the queen wearing music of the Queen of Pop, with a guest judge Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Winnie Harlow.