Rupee is recovering from the lowest record at Forex inputs

Forex traders said the rupee was trading in a narrow range as domestic stocks supported the local unit amid long concerns about the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

PTI Mumbai

latest update: April 9, 2020, 10:27 PM IST

The rupee hit a record low on Thursday for a 6-point high of 76.28 against the US dollar’s earnings tracking in stock markets and foreign currency inflows.

On Wednesday, the local unit fell 76.34 times in the shortest time.

In the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency rose 76.11, but saw sharp fluctuations and fell to its lowest daily level of 76.55 against the US currency.

The unit later recycled the land for a 76.28 settlement against the Greenback, resulting in nearly six disputes.

Traders say concerns about the impact of the outbreak of the virus on the domestic economy as well as the global economy continue to haunt investors.

Meanwhile, in its monetary policy report, the central bank expressed hope that recent monetary and fiscal measures would reduce the impact of COVID-19 on domestic demand and the growth of repatriation after normal recovery.

The RBI said it was difficult to predict growth at this stage in time due to the reduction in the lock caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, but contraction in the global outlook could severely affect the growth outlook.

There are more than 15.18 reported cases of leprosy worldwide. In India, cases approved by Coronavirus have exceeded 5,700 marks.

“The market’s uncertainty and fragile sentiment towards COVID-19 will continue to put pressure on the rupee,” said Rolle Gupta, head of research at Currency, Emkay’s global financial services. The pressure will be greater than the rise in crude oil and the rise of the dollar index. “.

“Also, the OTC schedule has been reduced from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and this is an unethical and pessimistic market at the moment, and it won’t come as a surprise if it breaks 77.50 next week,” Gupta said.

The rupee opened higher, but did not see its gains any time soon, lowering the full-time price, Devarsh Vakil Head Advisory Secure HDFC Securities Research, stating that “Support for the last two days. The recovery of the rupee during the day and the rupee managed to close close to the level of April 8.”

Investors in foreign capital markets (FII) remain pure buyers, according to temporary exchange data, as they bought equity shares worth 943.41 crores on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sensex’s stock rose more than 1,265 points on Thursday, prompting strong gains amid hopes of a second stimulus package by the government. The E sphygmomanometer reached 1265.66 points or 4.23 percent higher at 31159.62. The NSE Nifty reached 9111.90 with 363.15 points or 4.15%.

On a weekly basis, the exchange rate has fallen by 15 points.

“The Indian rupee has been under pressure over the course of the week and has experienced a record low due to uncertainty in the trade created by Quaid 19. INR with a new record of $ 76.54 / $ “America is here today.” From Millwood Kane International.

“Unpredictability of Covid-19 infiltration means that INR may be under more pressure in the coming weeks. Most Asian currencies have fallen due to uncertainty about the economic outlook. Exports are close to zero due to The outbreak is the virus. ” Bath said

The dollar index, which shows the market’s strength against the six-currency basket, fell 0.06 percent to 100.05.

Brent crude rose 3.75 percent to $ 34.07 a barrel, amid growing concerns about global growth. The Financial Private Financial Bank of India (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee / dollar at 76.0867 and for the rupee / euro at 82.4699. The reference rate for the British rupee / pound was fixed at 93.5724 and for the Japanese rupee / 100 yen at 69.88.

The Forex market will close on April 10 due to a good Friday holiday.

