Rupee rises 23 percent to $ 76.11 against US dollar in early trading amid worries

The rupee rose 23 cents on Wednesday as investor sentiment erupted amid concerns about the impact of the virus on the domestic economy and the global economy.

PTI

latest update: April 9, 2020, 10:55 AM IST

New Delhi: In early trading on Thursday, the Indian rupee appreciated 76.11 against the US dollar from 23 autumn and tracked a positive opening in domestic stocks.

Forex traders said higher opening in domestic stocks would support the local unit, while concerns about the spread of coronavirus on the local unit weighed heavily.

The rupee opened at 76.11 in interbank exchanges and increased by 23 points compared to its previous price.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 76.34 against the US dollar.

Traders say the investor’s feelings amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the fragile domestic and global economy.

The death toll from the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus was 82,000. In India, more than 5,200 cases of the virus have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, domestic stock exchanges opened on Thursday with Sensex trading benchmark indexes at 836.63 points above 30,730.59 and Nifty with 249.15 points at 8997.90 with a positive index.

Investors in foreign capital markets (FII) remain pure buyers, according to temporary exchange data, as they bought equity shares worth 943.41 crores on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures rose 0.27 percent to $ 32.93 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which shows the strength of the green market’s return against the six-currency basket, traded at 0.04 percent at 100.07.

