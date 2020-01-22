Rural areas face EMT bottlenecks

Posted: Jan 22nd 2020 / 11:20 am CST / Updated: January 22nd 2020 / 11:20 am CST

Many paramedics and paramedics describe their work as challenging but rewarding.

However, the number of people performing these functions is decreasing – also on site.

“We are experiencing the same thing that companies across the country are experiencing, both voluntary and professional,” said Kent Stein, operations manager for ambulances in three states. “Sometimes we face a challenge when paramedics and doctors leave school.”

Tri-State Ambulance states that they are now fine with hiring staff, but have had recruitment problems in the past.

Tri-State currently has approximately 30 paramedics and 20 rescue workers in full-time and recreational positions.

An opportunity position requires only 24 hours of work per month.

A good candidate for the job is someone who is flexible.

“It’s a double-edged sword, so unpredictability is what a lot of people like when they do this job. They don’t know what they’ll get if they come in every day,” said Stein.

According to the Tri-State Ambulance, one of the reasons for the lack could be the trauma that paramedics and paramedics are sometimes the first to be on site.

“They see people in all life and death states and can affect a person after a while,” said Stein.

Programs that help tackle this trauma are becoming more common.

Tri-State Ambulance also emphasizes the importance of a healthy work-life balance.

A third of the emergency services in rural areas are so tightly packed that they are at risk, according to a new policy letter from the National Rural Health Association.

Stein attributes this to people who have less time to volunteer in these communities.

For Stein, entering this field was just the ticket for the seven-year-old U.S. Coast Guard officer who missed out on public service.

“(I like) being able to serve every single person,” said Stein. “People trust that in the worst time of their lives, at least from a medical point of view, they will step into their lives and reach out a hand.”

Tri-State Ambulance is hiring full-time rescue workers and paramedics.

Interested parties can apply. More information can be found here.