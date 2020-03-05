rural-australian-pub-from-david-bowie’s-‘let’s-dance’-movie-up-for-sale

The rural Australian pub that was the environment for David Bowie’s 1983 music movie for ‘Let’s Dance’ is up for sale.

Carinda Lodge, the pub in the smaller New South Wales town of Carinda, was listed on Gumtree on Tuesday (March four) for the sum of AUD $220,000, The Music claimed.

“Carinda is a challenging functioning town that get suitable at the rear of supporting local and you will meet figures that you will only uncover in the outback and close friends that you will keep for daily life!” the listing reads. “It is a little town that has a significant heart.”

The spot towards the wall in which Bowie stood in the ‘Let’s Dance’ video clip is reportedly “unchanged to this day”, according to the advert. Revisit the new music video clip below:

The Carinda Hotel consists of a “large bar location with beer on faucet, glass and bottle fridges as very well as two amazing rooms kitchen area with substantial grill extractor lover and storage parts, freezers and fridges included six interior rooms connected to the rear of the constructing as properly as three cabins on the residence inner and external bogs and dwelling quarters and drop in the rear”.

Inspections of the residence will be accessible from mid-April.

Carinda Lodge, photographed in 2019. Credit history: Genevieve Vallee / Alamy Stock Picture

When the pub shared the ad on their Fb page, some in the comments expressed issue that its once-a-year Bowie tribute function, named ‘Let’s Dance Carinda’, would no longer go ahead. NME has reached out to the pub’s homeowners for remark, and will update this story appropriately.

The ‘Let’s Dance’ new music video, directed by David Mallet, was designed to attract focus to systemic racism towards Indigenous Australians.

“The information that [the videos for ‘Let’s Dance’ and ‘China Girl’] have is very very simple –– it’s mistaken to be racist!” Bowie explained to Rolling Stone in 1983.

Of Australia, Bowie mentioned: “As significantly as I adore this nation, it is possibly 1 of the most racially intolerant in the earth, properly in line with South Africa. I indicate, in the north, there is unbelievable intolerance.”

In other Bowie news, Report Shop Day 2020 will mark the launch of a few rarities by the beloved artist – ‘I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)’ and ‘ChangesNowBowie’.