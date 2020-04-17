Rural communities determined for protective gear amid coronavirus outbreak

EAST FELICIANA PARISH – Though donations of facial area masks and protecting equipment are pouring into significant health-related amenities in our area, that is not the case in rural communities. Now, a area coroner is pleading for assistance.

Dr. Ewell Bicham was elected coroner of East Feliciana Parish just soon after the coronavirus outbreak began. He fears if aid does not arrive quickly, clinical employees may stop exhibiting up for get the job done thanks to a deficiency of protective gear.

“It really is likely to be a nightmare. We need protection,” Dr. Bicham reported.

All 5 of the extended expression treatment amenities in the location have experienced both of those patients and employees examination favourable for COVID-19. There is not sufficient personal safety machines to go all around.

“They are sporting masks, the N95 masks for numerous times in a row. They just never have ample,” Dr. Bicham stated.

Deal with mask donations are not as well known in this parish as they are in East Baton Rouge. The coroner reported he has been desperately calling out for assistance.

“I’ve been reaching out to try out to let them know the plight of our parish here in rural America and I have gotten no response,” he explained.

Other important employees in the rural group are determined for PPE in addition to wellness care personnel.

The director of homeland safety dropped off a box of PPE at the nearby hearth station, however, the parish is not sure when extra provides will adhere to, if any at all.

Donations are welcome and appreciated. You can call the coroner’s business office at (225) 831-1501.