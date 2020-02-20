[rural-virginia-loved-ones-killings-go-away-father-shattered]

As the solar set on Valentine’s Working day, Josh Norwood hurried from operate to the grocery shop to buy his spouse flowers. The 37-12 months-previous father of two pulled into his long driveway in rural Virginia a few minutes prior to 6pm – just in time for supper.

But as he walked up to the brick property in Fauquier County, bouquet in hand, Norwood sensed some thing was incorrect, he said in an interview with The Washington Post. Beneath the Christmas lights that continue to dangled from the eaves, the curtains were being drawn. And when he opened the doorway, his effervescent six-yr-previous, Wyatt, was not there to greet him.

Alternatively, he was met by gunfire.

A bullet that appeared to arrive from the basement door sliced across his brow. As blood poured down his confront, Norwood explained, he ran into the smaller ranch property to look for for his household. The lights were on in the place belonging to his older son, Levi, but there was no sign of the 17-yr-previous. In the residing area, there was what seemed like a huge pile of blankets on the ground.

When he pulled again the blanket, he identified his spouse, Jen, 34, facedown in a pool of blood.

Beneath one more blanket on the enjoy seat was the compact entire body of Wyatt.

“No, this is just not serious,” Norwood recalled screaming.

He stated he fired his possess gun, which he carries with him, at the basement, then ran out of the house and flagged down a passing driver, who called 911.

It was an additional day just before he realized wherever his more mature son was.

On Saturday, Levi was charged with two counts of murder by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department, environment off a manhunt for the 5-foot-9-inch, 125-pound teenager. The Liberty Significant School junior had fled the family’s property on foot, authorities claimed, before thieving a car and driving 200 miles south. He was striving to shoplift hair dye – to disguise his purple-tinted locks, authorities mentioned – at a retail store in Durham, North Carolina, when police there arrested him.

As he grieves for his wife and initially-grader, Norwood also wrestles with anger towards his elder little one, whom he now refers to only as “the a single who took them away.”

Norwood mentioned Levi experienced been “a very little frustrated” a short while ago, enough that the relatives experienced scheduled a doctor’s appointment for him Monday – a few days after the taking pictures. But Norwood reported that he was lifted in a “loving dwelling” and that there had been no “purple flags” bordering his latest habits.

With no distinct motive named in the loved ones tragedy, Norwood has also had to protect himself from accusations of racism that some suspect performed a part.

Four classmates informed The Put up that Levi described his father as racist. A Fb webpage belonging to Norwood is adorned with a infamous white supremacist motto regarded as the “14 terms”: “We ought to secure the existence of our race, and a future for white kids.”

A shut relative explained Norwood was upset that Levi was courting a black lady.

Norwood denies currently being a white supremacist. He posted the motto in 2014 but explained it was “almost nothing that I consider or stand for.”

He mentioned he and his spouse had pressured Levi to cease viewing his girlfriend soon ahead of the shootings simply because the relationship was “bringing him down,” not mainly because she was black.

The female, who attends the similar school as Levi, did not answer to requests for comment. Her parents declined to comment.

The allegations of racism have only extra to his ache, Norwood claimed.

“You really don’t know how to come to feel,” he stated. “All you have are just questions of why and how. How your little boy grew up to do one thing like that.”

They fulfilled in a pet retail store in Maine. Josh Norwood was a teenager guiding the counter when Jen Overlock walked in.

“I was a snake guy,” he recalled. “She came in and requested about ferrets, and I stated, ‘Wow, I appreciated that.’ “

They started off courting. And a yr afterwards, Norwood proposed to her at a Pantera concert. When they married in 2002, Jen was only 16. Her mother experienced to give consent, the relative stated.

When the couple had their 1st youngster a calendar year later, they named him immediately after their preferred pet: a massive snake termed Leviathan.

“It was a powerful title,” Norwood explained. “Some thing unconventional.”

To most men and women, the quiet boy with darkish brown eyes was basically regarded as Levi.

When he was about six several years old, the spouse and children moved to Virginia so that Norwood could regulate a reptile shop. Wyatt was born a handful of many years later on – the spitting impression of his older brother.

Jen cherished staying a mom, Norwood explained. Her Fb website page – with “happy mom” in the url – was crammed with American flags, photographs of her sons and fundraisers for their educational facilities.

“She was incredibly protective of both of those our boys,” Norwood mentioned. “Our boys grew up in a loving domestic. We informed them we loved them every single day.”

Norwood taught Levi to fish and hunt. He also took the teenager to the gun selection to observe his marksmanship.

“We were a common loved ones,” he claimed, introducing that he and Levi experienced recently began training Wyatt to shoot as perfectly.

Pals at Liberty Significant in Bealeton described Levi as peaceful but humorous and partaking with people he realized nicely. But they also stated a shadow hung about him: his family’s alleged racism.

Terrell Smith explained he had been near with Levi for many years but experienced never ever fulfilled his mother and father – anything Smith, 17, attributed to the reality that he is African-American. Levi had informed him that his family members wasn’t welcoming towards any one who wasn’t white.

Alex Kim, 16, reported he took taekwondo with Levi when they ended up in center school at the studio Alex’s mom and dad possess. Levi’s mom and dad, he recalled, didn’t appear to have a difficulty with Asian children like him, but they would say derogatory factors about black pupils.

Levi was pleasant and accepting of all kinds of children, stated Jerry Hernandez, 16, one more classmate. That is why it shocked him when Levi would make responses about his family’s intolerance.

“He utilised to communicate about how his father was a racist,” explained Jerry, who fulfilled Levi in the seventh grade. He said Levi lamented remaining not able to convey certain friends all around his father simply because they have been black.

The near relative supported their statements.

Josh and Jen were being “really prejudiced, as considerably as I detest to say this,” explained the relative, who spoke on the situation of anonymity for worry she would upset the relatives.

“When Leviathan was just three decades aged, [Josh] utilised to say the n-term all the time,” the relative recalled.

His Fb protect web site prices David Lane’s “14 words,” which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as “the best-regarded slogan of the U.S. white supremacist movement.” Lane, founder of a group called the Get, died in jail soon after a conviction in the killing of a Jewish radio host in 1984.

“I do not even bear in mind why I put it [up],” Norwood said of the put up, which remained on the net as of Wednesday. “Probably I was possessing a lousy working day.”

In accordance to his buddies, Levi’s romantic relationship with his girlfriend produced him happier than he experienced been in a extended time. But they also puzzled how the interracial relationship would engage in with his mother and father.

Both equally ended up towards his relationship a black female, the relative claimed, but his father was “adamant” about the challenge. “He failed to want Leviathan acquiring just about anything to do with her.”

Norwood insisted his opposition to the partnership experienced nothing to do with race.

“I never treatment about that,” he claimed. “The only detail I explained to him was, ‘Levi, this female has a several problems, she’s functioning by some things, and you men really don’t have to have to provide each and every other down. You don’t need folks, who need to have assistance and guidance, to feed off of just about every other and bring about you to get even worse.’ “

Norwood stated that Levi was not on antidepressants or other medicine, but that his grades experienced begun to experience. His moms and dads experienced not too long ago taken absent Levi’s cellphone when the teen “lied” to them, Norwood explained, about finding out right after school when he was really with his girlfriend.

The adolescents documented their deepening thoughts for each other on Instagram, although also hinting at the hurdles they confronted.

“I despise it when bad/unhappy factors take place to my Bubby,” the girl wrote on Jan. two upcoming to a drawing of a black woman comforting a white boy. “I would just like to choose every ach and discomfort his heart and mind has to endure. Keeping him restricted as I say everything is gonna finally be far better then now.”

Norwood has not been again to the brick house on Elk Operate Street. The previous sight of it was his wife’s flowers in the entryway, surrounded by his blood.

His relatives who went there in excess of the weekend described his beloved food of chopped hen breast uncooked on the stove a Valentine’s existing for Wyatt – his beloved Mr. Potato Head from “Toy Story” – even now unwrapped and a bullet through his wife’s lizard tank.

This is what the taking pictures has left him: a residence he are not able to stay in, a double funeral scheduled for Sunday and legal proceedings from a son whose title he can no extended bear to say.

Levi is predicted to be returned in the coming times to Virginia, where by he faces arraignment on the two murder charges in juvenile court, in accordance to Sgt. James Hartman, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Scott Hook, Fauquier’s commonwealth’s attorney, will choose irrespective of whether to depart the situation in juvenile courtroom or seek to attempt him as an adult.

No matter what the final result, the shooting has still left Norwood shattered emotionally and wounded bodily, with a gash from the bullet above his eye.

“Just about every day for the relaxation of my everyday living,” he stated, “I am going to wake up, search in the mirror, and I am heading to have a scar down my facial area, my head, as a memory of the worst working day of my existence, when my family obtained taken absent.”

Norwood stated he won’t know how his son would have gotten a gun. He normally stored the family’s firearms in a double-locked protected to which the teen failed to have entry, he explained.

The prior Sunday, the two of them had taken a drive to Richmond so his son could clock the several hours at the rear of the wheel he desired to get his license.

“He was terrific,” Norwood said. “We had been laughing.”

And on the morning of the taking pictures, his wife texted him that Levi and Wyatt ended up curled up jointly prior to the faculty bus came.

That evening, Norwood would locate the boy’s entire body in the same spot, allegedly slain by the brother who’d cuddled with him hours before.

Norwood could not fathom who his son had turn into. “He’s not the very same individual,” he reported.

The rest of the family is also having difficulties to have an understanding of what occurred.

Ginny Norwood, Josh’s mom, wrote on Fb that she had spoken to Wyatt that morning. The six-year-outdated was psyched mainly because his mother was coming to school to have lunch with him. He asked his grandma no matter whether she could arrive, much too. Upcoming time, she promised.

“We are all devastated,” she wrote. “Josh has missing his full spouse and children. Levi’s existence is ‘gone.’ “

Inspite of the murder rates versus her grandson, Ginny Norwood reported she was praying for him.

“I adore Levi nonetheless but am so confused,” she wrote. “We are all empty pray for us.”