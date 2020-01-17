Rush dominates streaming services after the death of Neil Peart

Flows and sales of Rush’s extensive back catalog increased according to Billboard in the US after the death of drummer Neil Peart.

News about Peart’s death was announced last Friday, with a statement from the band that the 67-year-old died on January 7 after a battle of three and a half years with brain cancer.

Figures from Nielsen Music / MRC Data show that between 10 and 13 January the audio streams and video images of the trio’s music increased by 776.4% – a combined figure of more than 24.5 million.

The most played song was the Moving Pictures classic Tom Sawyer, which was played 2.82 million times compared to 698,000 streams the week before.

Sales of individual songs rose by an astounding 2304% from 1,000 to 19,000 in the same period, while album purchases increased by 1820%.

From Friday evening to Saturday, tributes from the world of music came in for Peart, while artists who came in the hours after the news brought their own tribute to the influential musician, including Tool, Dream Theater and Styx.

Fans have also shared their own tribute to Peart on social media over the past seven dates, with more than 24,000 messages on Rush’s Facebook page alone.