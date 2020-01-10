Rush drummer Neil Peart dies of brain tumor at the age of 67

Loading...

January 10 (UPI) – Neil Peart, the longtime drummer of the rock band Rush, died in California this week, the group said on Friday. He was 67 years old.

Peart died in Santa Monica on Tuesday, more than three years after he was diagnosed with brain cancer, his family’s spokesman, Elliot Mintz, told CNN.

“With a broken heart and deep grief, we have to share the terrible news that our friend, soul-mate and bandmate Neil lost his incredibly brave three-and-a-half year battle against brain cancer (glioblastoma) on Tuesday,” Rush said in a Twitter post.

“We understandably ask friends, fans and the media to respect the family’s need for privacy and peace in this extremely painful and difficult time.

“Those who want to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil’s name. Quiet Peace Brother.”

Peart became part of the Canadian band in 1974 and joined singer and bass player Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson.

The band, which had hits with “Tom Sawyer”, “The Spirit of Radio” and “Fly By Night”, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

Known as one of the greatest rock drummers in history, Peart also liked to travel. In 2006, he published a book about his travels through North America by motorcycle called Roadshow: landscape with drums, It was his fourth book after that The Masked Rider: Cycling in West Africa, music on the go: The soundtrack to my life and time, and Ghost Rider: Travel the Healing Road,

Rush announced plans to cancel the 2016 tour shortly after their R40 tour ended. Among other concerns, the band pointed out the physical requirements to play such an extensive drum set for Peart.

“His shoulders hurt, his arms hurt, his elbows, feet, everything,” Lifeson said at the time. “He didn’t want to play less than 100 percent. He found it increasingly difficult to meet this brand on this last tour. So, I understand all of these things together. I’m disappointed and I think Geddy (Lee) is very disappointed and we would like to continue this tour a bit longer, but now it starts. “

Co-rocker and drummer, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, said the world had lost a “giant” in the industry with Peard’s death.

“An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who have generated generations of musicians (like me) to collect two sticks and pursue a dream,” he said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words.”