Rush Hour Crash Closes Northwestern Highway in Auckland

A serious rush hour accident forced the closure of Auckland’s Northwestern Highway in both directions.

Three people were trapped after the accident of two vehicles just after 4:40 p.m.

Two people have suffered serious injuries and will be taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit will be on site.

All westbound lanes of the northwest highway are currently blocked between the Hobsonville Road Bridge and Brigham Creek Road.

UPDATE 5:35 PM

Southbound lanes are also CLOSED between Brigham Creek Road and the Hobsonville Road interchange to clear northbound traffic captured on site. ^ MF https://t.co/xsOhucbLGt

– NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 22, 2020

Traffic is increasing in the area and motorists have been asked by the police to avoid the area if possible.

“The police would like to thank motorists in advance for their cooperation.”

The accident caused long delays. .