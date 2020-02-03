Rush Limbaugh announces that he has advanced lung cancer

US talk show host and conservative political commentator Rush Limbaugh. (JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty)

During his radio broadcast on Monday, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh told his audience that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer and that he needed to take a break from testing to determine his treatment.

Limbaugh, a Republican kingmaker, said he did not want to discuss personal matters, but also realized that it was not advisable for him to cover up his illness and possibly speculate about his health.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” Limbaugh announced. “It is what it is. And you know me, I am the Mayor of Realville. My intention is to come here every day that I can. And to run this program as normally and competently as usual.”

Confirmed by two medical institutions in late January, Limbaugh’s cancer has so far only caused shortness of breath.

The 69-year-old Limbaugh launched his first national radio show in New York in 1988 and paved the way for similar right-wing speakers such as Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

# Hurry, you’re in our prayers. We live in a time of modern miracles. Pray millions, you will find one.

– Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 3, 2020

“It is shocking to the industry and should be shocking to the political establishment,” Michael Harrison, editor of Talkers magazine, told The AP.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full article at The Associated Press