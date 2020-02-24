[Rush Limbaugh: Coronavirus is Getting ‘Weaponized’ by Chinese Communists to ‘Bring Down’ Trump]

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who was presented with the Medal of Liberty by President Donald Trump at the Condition of the Union this month, claimed on his display, Monday, that the coronavirus is “being weaponized” by Chinese communists to “bring down” the president and is truly “the widespread chilly.”

“It appears to be like the coronavirus is becoming weaponized as however an additional element to carry down Donald Trump,” claimed Limbaugh. “I want to convey to you the fact about the coronavirus…. The coronavirus is the widespread cold, people.”

“The travel-by media hype of this detail as a pandemic, as the Andromeda strain, as, ‘Oh my God, if you get it, you’re lifeless,’ do you know what the… I imagine the survival charge is 98 p.c. Ninety-eight percent of individuals who get the coronavirus endure. It is a respiratory process virus,” he ongoing, introducing, “It most likely is a ChiCom laboratory experiment that is in the system of getting weaponized.”

Limbaugh then went on to assert that “all superpower nations weaponize bioweapons,” and the Russians “have weaponized fentanyl,” which is “also not what it is represented to be.”

“I’m not striving to get you to allow your guard down. No person would like to get any of this things. I necessarily mean, you never… I despise acquiring the prevalent chilly. You really don’t want to get the flu. It is miserable,” Limbaugh declared. “But we’re not speaking about a little something here that’s gonna wipe out your city or your metropolis if it finds its way there.”

“I’m telling you, the ChiComs are hoping to weaponize this factor,” he continued, theorizing “the ChiComs of course in their lab are performing a thing listed here with the coronavirus, and it received out.”

Limbaugh explained that the coronavirus is “being weaponized” by “to scare the buyers, to scare individuals in business,” “to scare people into not getting Treasury costs at auctions,” and “to scare persons into leaving, cashing out of the inventory market.”

“It came from a region that Bernie Sanders wishes to flip the United States into a mirror impression of: Communist China. That is wherever it came from. It did not appear from an American lab. It didn’t escape from an American study lab. It has not been unfold by People,” Limbaugh concluded. “It commences out in a communist nation. Its tentacles unfold all throughout the world in quantities that are not massive and not huge, but they are remaining reported as just the reverse. Just trying to hold it all in perspective.”

Watch higher than, by using The Hurry Limbaugh Clearly show (the relevant portion commences at the five: 00 mark).

(h/t Media Matters)