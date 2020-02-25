[Rush Limbaugh: Media ‘Gleeful’ About Hyping Coronavirus Since They Assume ‘This Is Gonna Get Trump’]

Hurry Limbaugh went just after the media now for — as he place it — hyping the coronavirus outbreak to hurt President Donald Trump.

Yesterday Limbaugh talked about the coronavirus and claimed, “It looks like the coronavirus is getting weaponized as nevertheless a different ingredient to deliver down Donald Trump.”

He doubled down right now, responding to commentary in the media contacting out his consider, and indicating the mainstream media is eager to soar all around Trump above the U.S. reaction to the virus.

Limbaugh right now played section of what POTUS said at his push self-assurance before now (“’cause this is self esteem, this is strength, this is a existence on the environment phase that the Democrats all over again just don’t have any individual who can match up”), in which Trump mentioned coronavirus “is really properly underneath control in our nation.”

“Now, I want you to spend awareness to a little something Trump stated listed here. ‘Very properly beneath manage in our state.’ We have quite handful of people today with it,” Limbaugh ongoing as he pointed to the small fatality price.

He went on to say, “But glimpse at how it’s been hyped. And it is currently being hyped since, as you read in the very first audio sound bite, the montage, the media thinks this is the new Russia! This is gonna get Trump! They are gleeful, they’re happy. This is gonna wipe out the overall economy magically by November. And it won’t.”

You can listen earlier mentioned, by way of The Rush Limbaugh Show.