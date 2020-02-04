Rush Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom as a surprise for the Union move

President Donald Trump awarded the Freedom Medal on Tuesday in an unprecedented step during the State of the Union speech to conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh.

First Lady Melania Trump placed the medal on the visibly surprised Limbaugh, a day after the talk show host announced that he had lung cancer.

“There is a special man here tonight, one who is loved by millions of Americans and has just received a level 4 cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner you will ever meet, “said the President during his speech, thanking the radio host for his” decades of tireless dedication to our country ” ,

Trump highlighted Limbaugh’s charity announcement when the award was announced.

“I am proud to announce tonight that you will receive our country’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said, instructing the First Lady to award the medal to Limbaugh.

It was not until Tuesday evening, shortly before the speech began, that Limbaugh was publicly announced as a guest of the White House for the State of the Union.

Trump told Network Anchors during a private lunch on Tuesday that he wanted to award Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom.

Limbaugh has been a loyal ally of the President for years and has eaten with him at his Palm Beach Golf Club over the holidays. During an event in the rose garden, Trump once praised Limbaugh as someone who “can speak for three hours without a call”.

Trump wished the moderator of the conservative radio talk show a speedy recovery after Limbaugh informed his audience that he was starting treatment, so he would have to miss the show for a few days.

“I wish I didn’t have to tell you this and I thought about not telling anyone, I thought about trying it without anyone noticing because I don’t like doing things about myself,” Limbaugh said a live broadcast on Monday. “However, there will be days when I cannot be here because I am going to undergo treatment or respond to the treatment.”

Limbaugh has hosted The Rush Limbaugh Show for 31 years.

The Medal of Freedom is awarded to “individuals who have made particularly valuable contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, or to cultural or other important public or private endeavors,” the White House said.

People close to Trump say that he personally enjoys giving his friends the highest civil honor in the nation. He presented the award in 2019 to seven recipients and several the year before.

Like the presidents before him, Trump invites anchors from all major networks to dine with him before his speech in the White House. The conversation is considered confidential, but CNN was excluded this year and therefore did not agree to the mandate. Other anchors attended lunch.

