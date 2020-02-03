Rush Limbaugh reveals advanced diagnosis of lung cancer

During his program on Monday afternoon, conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The longtime radio host said he would not be on the air at least Thursday during his treatment.

Limbaugh said he realized for the first time that something was wrong during his birthday weekend on January 12. The diagnosis was confirmed by two medical establishments a week later.

He said he plans to keep the diagnosis secret to listeners, but knew his extended absences from the series would raise questions.

Julio Rosas✔@ Julio_Rosas11

Here is the audio of Rush Limbaugh announcing on his show that he has lung cancer. 1,02412:08 PM – Feb 3, 2020 Twitter info and privacy 661 people talking about it

“Every day, I’m not here, I’m going to miss you and think about you,” said Limbaugh, finishing his program on Monday.

Bo snerdley@BoSnerdley

Those of you who are watching Rush Limbaugh now. Pray with us. Thank you. God bless you Rush Limbaugh. I love you so much Rush.9 50411: 49 AM – Feb 3, 2020 Info and privacy on Twitter Ads4848 people talk about it

James Golden, who serves as a call screener and producer for Limbaugh’s program under the name “Bo Snerdley”, asked people to “pray with us”.

Limbaugh’s program is broadcast on nearly 600 radio stations across the country. It recently signed a long-term agreement to continue broadcasting in the new decade, CNN reported.