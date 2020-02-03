Rush Limbaugh reveals advanced lung cancer diagnosis

(WCMH) – During his Monday afternoon program, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh revealed that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

The longtime radio host said he would be in the air at least until Thursday while he was being treated.

Limbaugh said he was the first to find that something was wrong on his birthday weekend on January 12th. The diagnosis was confirmed by two medical facilities a week later.

He said he considered it a secret to keep the diagnosis secret from the audience, but knew that his extended absence from the show would lead to questions.

“Every day I am not here, I will miss you and think of you,” said Limbaugh when he finished his program on Monday.

Those of you who are listening to the Rush Limbaugh Show. Pray with us. Thank you very much. God bless you, Rush Limbaugh. I love you so much, Rush.

– Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 3, 2020

James Golden, who acts as a call screener and producer for Limbaugh’s program under the name “Bo Snerdley”, asked people to “pray with us”.

Limbaugh’s program is broadcast on nearly 600 radio stations across the country. He recently signed a long-term contract to continue his show into the new decade, CNN reported.

,