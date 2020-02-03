Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer

NEW YORK – Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh said he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

Speaking to listeners of his program on Monday, Limbaugh said he will take a few days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

“I first realized that something was wrong on my birthday weekend on January 12. And I wish I hadn’t had to tell you, and thought about telling no one. I thought about trying to do it without anyone knowing because I don’t like to do it, but there will be days when I can be here because I’m on treatment or reacting to treatment “, a- he says.

Limbaugh was called the “mayor of Realville” when he announced his illness. He had had shortness of breath that he initially thought was related to the heart but turned out to be a malignant lung tumor.

“So it happened and my intention is to come here every day that I can and do this program as normally and competently and as expertly as I do it every day because it is the source of my most great professional and personal satisfaction, “he said. said.

