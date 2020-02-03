Rush Limbaugh says that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer – Boston Herald

By LYNN ELBER

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Conservative radio presenter and Republican king maker Rush Limbaugh said that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Limbaugh directed his listeners to his program on Monday Monday and said he will take a few days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

“I have something to tell you today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” Limbaugh announced, 69. The diagnosis of cancer was confirmed by two medical institutions at the end of January after experiencing his only symptom so far, shortness of breath , on his birthday weekend of January 12, he said.

He was reluctant to discuss personal matters and distract from his work, he said, and did not want to hide his illness. He realized that it was better to be honest and avoid the speculation that would follow if he didn’t have to be in the air for treatment or as a result of treatment, Limbaugh added.

“But it is what it is. And you know me, I am the mayor of Realville, “he said. “My intention is to come here every day. And to do this program as normal ‘and competent as usual.

He said he regards his listeners as part of a “family-type relationship” with him, adding that his job has given him the “greatest satisfaction and happiness” he has experienced.

Limbaugh’s announcement came in a tumultuous political time, while the completion of the process of depositing President Donald Trump is approaching.

“It’s shocking for the industry, and it should be shocking for the political establishment,” said Michael Harrison, publisher of Talkers magazine, the publication of the talk radio trade industry, about the Limbaugh revelation.

He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York, later moved to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raw, liberal bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters, including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

“Hurry in our prayers,” tweeted Beck. “We live in a time of modern miracles. Millions pray that you will find one. “

Limbaugh said he plans to work as much as possible. He also said that over the past two weeks he had focused “more intensively” on what he called his “deeply personal relationship” with God.

The approval and friendship of the media figure is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read in the air in December 1992 and sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You have become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be credited as widely as the key to the Republicans taking over Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was considered an honorary member of the new class.

Limbaugh has often been accused of hate speech, including intolerance and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as “Barack the Magic Negro”, a song in his program that said “Obama makes white people feel good” and that the politician is “black,” but not authentic. “

Its popularity has survived brickbats and flourished despite personal misery.

In 2003 Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and rehabilitation began. Authorities launched an investigation into alleged “doctor’s shopping,” saying that he received a maximum of 2,000 pills from four doctors over a six-month period, but he eventually made a deal with prosecutors who rejected the charge.

AP media writer David Bauder in New York contributed to this report.