Rush sales rise over 2,000% after Neil Peart’s death

Rush music sales have increased over 2,000% since drummer Neil Peart’s death.

The visionary stick figure died earlier this month (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson made a statement a few days after this death, calling Peart their “friend, soul mate, and bandmate over 45” and said he was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

According to initial reports from Nielsen Music / MRC Data (via billboard), the streams of Rush’s songs rose by 776% in the days after Peart’s death in the United States.

The audio and video streams from Rush’s song catalog on demand rose from January 10 to 13 to a total of 24.54 million – an increase of 776.4% compared to the previous four days (2.8 million on the 6th to 9th January).

The band’s most streamed song during the same period was the hit “Tom Sawyer” in 1981 with 2.82 million streams (up 305% compared to the 698,000 streams recorded from January 6-9).

In terms of sales, Rush’s song catalog increased 2,304% to 19,000 (out of 1,000), while the group’s album sales increased 1,820% to 6,000 (out of an insufficient number).

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters Neil Peart have paid a moving tribute.

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have generated generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

Elsewhere, Tool Peart recently paid a live tribute to a concert in San Diego.

Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in honor of Peart.