Rush – Signals Album Of The Week Club review

Rush: signals

(Credit: Vertigo credit)

subdivisions

The Analog Kid

Chemistry

Digital Man

The weapon

New world man

Losing it

Countdown

After the live Exit … Stage Left, Rush simply picked up moving images and added more keyboards. Much more. The result was an album that split following the band in the middle.

Where Signals saw the trio begin to experiment with keyboards played by bassist / singer Geddy Lee, this meant that the power of Alex Lifeson’s guitar was sometimes sacrificed. For some, this meant heresy. The pure quality of songs such as New World Man, Subdivisions and The Analog Kid, however, make such a whining pointless.

However, more radical changes to the Rush soundscape are visible on Chemistry and Digital Man, both of which continue to explore police-style techno-reggae (this a whole year for The Police’s Synchronicity), and The Weapon, built on a dance music drum pattern. After a brilliant guest solo by electric violinist Ben Mink about Losing It, Rush reaches out to the stars with Countdown, based on watching a shuttle launch as VIP guests from NASA.

Other albums released in September 1982

It’s hard – The Who

Peter Gabriel 4 – Peter Gabriel

The Dreaming – Kate Bush

New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) – Simple Minds

The Philip Lynott album – Philip Lynott

Under the Blade – Twisted Sister

Love over Gold – Dire Straits

Forever Now – The Psychedelic Furs

Nebraska – Bruce Springsteen

Acting Very Strange – Mike Rutherford

Death penalty – Witchfinder General

Ice Cream for Crow – Captain Beefheart

Magic – Gillan

Zombie Birdhouse – Iggy Pop

What they said …

“On their twelfth album, Rush makes a powerful argument for the idea that advanced technology is not necessarily the same as progress. Unfortunately, they largely do this by screwing it up. Although Signals is a whistleblower with the latest gadgets ranging from the required banks of synthesizers to the latest in digital recording and mixing, none of these electronic add-ons improves the music of the group. “(Rolling stone)

“While other rock bands suddenly added keyboards to their sound to enhance their appeal, over the years Rush gradually added electronics to their music, so tracks like the popular MTV video Subdivisions didn’t come as a shock to old fans. And Rush “The Analog Kid and Digital Man were some of their most up-tempo compositions in years.” (All music)

“Every song has something special, whether it’s the epic chorus of The Analog Kid (the” You move me “part is just epic), the simple complexity of Chemistry, the amazing melodic intro of The Weapon that gets back into the chorus and the wonderful vocal voice lines of New World Man. If you look at it in terms of progressiveness, yes, it certainly doesn’t touch their previous albums, but in terms of pure fun and playability the album is proud of the giants. “(Encyclopaedia Metallum)

What you said …

Vinnie Evanko: To be honest, I started to lose some interest in Rush around this time. As a fan of the more progressive, guitar-driven 70s sound, I was not fond of the change. To top it off I saw them live around this time and in my early 20s I usually saw 15 year old boys on the show and I felt old. Eventually I went back and I found this album excellent now.

Jonathan Spatz: This is the album that has made me a Rush fan. I was 13 and the first time I heard those opening chords, I was addicted! I enjoyed every phase of Rush. Only two albums I’m not a fan of are Hold Your Fire and Presto. But this was the one who started it for me. As always, great drumming, but I think it stands out a lot on this album.

Charlie Davidson: This was my cut-off point with Rush. Their next albums left me cold. It is clear that major changes were taking place here, but any album with subdivisions cannot be bad!

Jack Meldrum: What I have always liked about Rush is that although they developed their sound around this time, no matter how polarizing it was, they were technically always incredible in a musical sense. Some people prefer rock music from the 70s and some people prefer the more commercial things from the 80s, but each time they managed to produce incredible music. That is really all just a testament to how talented this band really is.

Bill Griffin: The last ‘classic’ albums of the bands and I think the loss of Terry Brown has a lot more to do with it than the keyboards. He was the constant as they improved as musicians, songwriters and arrangers. He was the anchor for their experiments. Ironically perhaps, my favorite song on the album is the cause of the break; Digital Man.

I did have a problem with the promotion tour; as was always their practice, all this album, except for one song, made the set list. My problem is that, because Moving Pictures was so popular, most did it and there was little room left for older songs.

Wade Babineau: Last Rush album produced by Terry Brown. I ended up in Rush via the Exit … Stage Left live album and this came out later. The video for subdivisions attracted me to buy this. I haven’t played this for a while, but after a fresh listen I was reduced to 13 when it came out. No tramp in the bunch. Had part two of the “Fear” trilogy with The Weapon. Analog Kid was another highlight together with New World Man. 9/10 and a very suitable choice this week after the news of the death of Neil Peart.

Arthur Comix: After this I saved it. The songs are weak, the “progression” turned them into a cheap copy of The Police (like many other bands at the time), and the tour was boring. Time has not improved for me either. Sorry, but not for me. 3/10

Joe Cogan: I was in high school then, so the subdivisions were very close to me. It is still my favorite Rush song and the album is also a sentimental favorite; the keys do not dominate any other element as they would in the subsequent 80s efforts, and the numbers themselves are excellent, finding a balance between accessibility and virtuosity. 9/10.

John Stout: For those of us who had discovered Rush through heavy metal, Signals felt a step too far towards the trendy synth pop groups in the charts. But in retrospect it was just the band that took a logical new direction that started in Permanent Waves. Now it’s one of my favorite Rush albums, with subdivisions worthy of a classic like Tom Sawyer or The Spirit Of Radio. Terry Brown’s latest production for the band brought out the best in all three players, and although the synths, drums and bass may be at the forefront of the mix, good listening shows that Alex Lifeson’s guitar is just as active was as always.

Ian Kingston: The great thing about Rush is that the band has never stopped evolving. For me, Signals is part of the excellent series of albums that started with 2112 (I never cared much about the first three albums) and ended with Grace Under Pressure.

Although never my favorite Rush album (that would be Permanent Waves), Signals is a very listenable collection of songs. Only the last number, Countdown, feels like a filler. The notable tracks are Subdivisions, New World Man (which feels like a more nuanced update from Tom Sawyer) and Losing It, and they hold up well to everything that was before.

There are still enough riffs and the synthesizers never seem to take over unnecessarily. It is the sound of a band that wants to expand its musical reach and continues to grow up without losing its youthful excitement. And the album is definitely less pretentious – more grounded in the real world – than some of its predecessors.

Jonathan Novajosky: There are things about signals that I really like and things that I don’t like. It starts great with my favorite Rush song of all time, Subdivisions. The lyrics are, in my opinion, one of the best in any rock song, and that opening synthesis is just so smooth and catchy. I can imagine that the song makes sense for many people, given the subject and the feeling of being different or outcast. The Analog Kid is also solid; I love the opening riff and how it almost “merges” with New World Man later on the album. Between those two songs I start to lose interest in the album. Chemistry, Digital Man and The Weapon are forgettable compared to the first numbers.

I am sure many people were eliminated by the heavy synths in Signals, and although I think they are not too overbearing for the most part, they remain welcome in a few of these songs. Fortunately, New World Man does not save the album very unilaterally. The riff and bass during the hook are so groovy (it somehow reminds me of Siberian Khatru) and Lee’s vocals are some of the best on any Rush song. Losing It’s reasonable, but a kind of snoozer and Countdown is just a little better.

In general, I wish Signals was a bit better to finish, but every album charged with following Moving Pictures is kept to high standards. Still, Signals has Subdivisions and a few other songs that are worth going back to, which give it a good score. 8/10.

Roland Bearne: The thing about Rush is that the new album usually doesn’t just hit you directly in the face with instant glare. They open when you invest your time and indeed when there are circumstances in your life. For example, at first listening, Losing It may seem a bit fay for a teenager of a teenager looking forward to “starting!”, While Subdivisons hit some social nails on the teen bonus.

It actually took me a few years to get signals. At the time I longed for the sounds of the earlier albums. The cent actually fell with the arrival of Grace Under Pressure. The sounds and songs on that album struck me almost immediately, they seemed to have their “crunch” back (let’s ignore Ged’s gruesome mullet!) So, for the time being I put signals back on the turntable and … sapristi!

There he stood, in full bloom with my ears ready to accept his new and nuanced approach. It has since remained one of my absolutely favorite Rush releases. It was then that the pattern of the continuous evolution of Rush began to emerge, the phases, the growth, and it always felt as if my infinitely small journey was a little guided by this, or indeed their music felt like a constant, almost an emotional anchor .

That is the case with the band, both musically and in the incomparable lyrics of Maestro Peart. They persist, they are relevant over the years in different circumstances and for different states of mind. I still don’t know any other band that is even comparable. Neal Peart is a devastating loss and you know, it almost feels like a personal loss. Signals is a triumph in a triumphant canon of achievement.

Yes, “suddenly you were gone”, but, what a catalog, how much music, of thoughts, sensitivities, stories and perceptions and signals is proud as a crucial moment in their evolution. My first 10!

Randy Banner: This album was the logical progression of Moving Pictures and the last stop before he rushed into the eighties. Although pleasant, it sounds a lot of its time, although it doesn’t sound as dated as, say, Hold Your Fire. As always, excellent musical craftsmanship and good songs, but every release during the rest of the decade sounds (for me) very “the same”. 7/10

David Ferguson: Cut my teeth on 2112, All The World’s a Stage and A Farewell to Kings, so Signals was a bit of a disappointment for me. Some good songs to be sure, but I didn’t like the direction that Rush went with the movement towards more pop sound, more synths, thinner sounding guitars and Geddy’s toned down vocal approach. In the end they ended a gap of two decades.

With the passage of time I would put it in the middle of the Rush canon – better than just about everything they turn off after Signals, but not as good as their previous output. 5/10.

Rick Averdahl: Rush / Geddy Lee said early on, even immediately after the release of Moving Pictures, that Vital Signs was their way of moving forward, strongly inspired by The Police. And he was right, they delivered what they promised, a Policeified version of Rush, short songs, keyboards and reggae rhythms along with some sort of heavier / obscure / darker songs, just like The Police on Ghost In The Machine released the year before . I loved it then, I love it now.

Steve Torrens: I don’t mind, I liked The Police, so the change in that kind of sound didn’t really bother me, but following the perfection that Moving Pictures is would always be a big task.

Looking back, this was where Rush was lost to me. I liked the strange song or two from other albums, and Grace Under Pressure was okay, but Rush was talking about a huge guitar-heavy sound in my mind and they walked too far between the albums in between. I missed it, and I still don’t like their synth years.

New World Man and Subdivisions are excellent, but the rest of the album is, for Rush, a bit of a pedestrian.

Richard Cardenas: At the moment I had moved to punk and found this album a bit sterile. As I grew older, I went back and listened to their entire collection and found jewelery in all of them. The funny thing is, when I listen to it now, I realize that it was still part of my soundtrack and that it evokes some great memories. I give it an eight.

Jochen Scholl: When it came out I was 13 and dependent on my brother to tape new music into my life. I still remember that he chose Losing It (still my favorite) and Countdown. After playing the LP I only added Subdivisions. I discovered the other songs 10 years later after becoming a Rush Fan and owner of all CDs. Now this album I have listened to very often because everyone else I have heard 1000 times. That’s why I can’t judge it. But I have to mention another highlight: New World Man is a lyrical masterpiece … they cannot replace Neil Peart as a poet.

Graham Tarry: I’ve been a fan for years and I remember being disappointed when I first played it. Too many keyboards, and I didn’t like the reggae guitar (the police apparently had a big influence), but many of the songs have stayed with me in recent years, although it has faded compared to the earlier classics.

Brian Corry: At the time I was not fond of it. Thought it was good. Over the years, however, it has become one of my favorite albums of theirs. Not a bad number. I love the deep cuts like Chemistry and Losing It, and Subdivisions is a top five of mine. The live shows from that time are also incredible.

Gavin Norman: I just heard this on vinyl: my first Rush album, and I still have it with everyone else. It has stood the test of time well, and subdivisions can be my favorite song of theirs. It is beautifully produced, with thoughtful texts. A great listening experience. 9/10.

Mauricio says: Same as some other guys here: shocked at the first listen, but you can’t give Rush away.

I insisted and it grew over me over time. They became more commercial since Permanent Waves, but always in a slow and consistent way … In those years the majority of the bands tried synths and I think Rush did it brilliantly.

I remember arguing with friends that Rush became New Wave and when Grace Under Pressure was released, we tried to put some songs like Kid Gloves in our garage parties to dance with the girls with Devo and B52, and it worked !

After many years Signals became one of my top five Rush albums, I absolutely love Digital Man, Subdivisions, Losing It and Chemistry. 9 out of 10.

David Bunting: When I first came to Rush, I first bought 2112. My next album was Signals and was so shocked when I heard it, I had to check the sleeves to make sure it was actually the same band. In the beginning I wasn’t so sure about the album, but it became one of my favorites and the most played, along with moving images and permanent waves.

Andy price: I wasn’t a big fan of the album when it was first released, but it’s probably the only Rush album that has grown over the years. Some fantastic songs including Subdivisions, The Analog Kid and Losing It. Since it was released in the 1980s, production has also stood the test of time. 9/10.

Adam Ranger: In my opinion not the best Rush album. Not a big fan of the first albums released after Moving Pictures. This one has a lot of synth, it sounds very 80s and is now quite dated. At least for me. I can’t say it’s horrible, but it’s far away from my favorite rush. More background music than music that makes me want to listen. 6/10.

James Last: For me this is equal to, if not better than Moving Pictures, it is definitely a companion and the next logical progression like most Rush albums in those days. Some thought it was fun, others thought it was a step too far. Each has its own. All songs are strong, but I particularly love The Weapon and Losing It. I think both are quite unique in the Rush catalog, they really have played a song like both again.

Mike Knoop: I really enjoyed listening to this album again. 80s Rush may have evolved into a softer, softer Rush, but songwriting and musical craftsmanship are still flawless. In particular the lyrics are some of the best by Neil Peart. They are his most direct and accessible, less literary and stupid than the output from the 70s, but not as a self-help new age or openly ‘college’ as later in the 80s.

Subdivisions are so clear that my throat sometimes clogs when I hear that song. The same with Losing It and his beautiful electric violin. Those downbeat numbers are balanced by the downright airy Analog Kid, Digital Man and New World Man. Even The Weapon is light compared to the rest of the Fear Trilogy. And what a great first-person account of the shuttle launch in Countdown.

Geddy Lee’s voice also takes on a warmer tone; sing much more, scream less. And although there are keys per kilo, it is not that Alex Lifeson is just sitting on his hands. His solos are still great and although I understand that there is little to no guitar on Losing It, Lifeson did come up with the song. The 80s had been nipped on keyboards for a decade, but Rush was one of the bands to use them the best.

Shane Reho: This album will alienate people who don’t like synths, but when synth-driven music is good, it’s good. This album certainly fits that bill. Admittedly, calling it a synth album is an overview, because Alex Lifeson gets enough time to shine, even if it’s less than on an earlier album.

The opening of two songs on the album is one of the best one-two punches that have ever opened a Rush album. Subdivisions set the tone perfectly from an instrumental point of view and have one of the best lyrics by Neil Peart (RIP), something that anyone who has ever set foot in high school can handle. The Analog Kid is a cut that deserves more attention, it would probably not have been out of place on permanent waves or moving images.

Chemistry isn’t great, but it’s not bad either. Digital Man was perhaps better than instrumental, the lyrics on the chorus are incorrect (I know how wrong it is to say that a week after Peart’s death sue me). The Weapon is one of their coolest songs, both textually and musically loud. It’s easy to see why New World Man was a hit, it has everything to make a good single, while it’s artful enough to feel good on a Rush album.

The album ends with two of Rush’s most underrated songs. Losing It is a perfect meditation about growing old and losing the ability to achieve what was once so easy. One of Neil’s best lyrics. It is hard not to get pumped up a bit during Countdown, apart from Analog Kid it is the most cheerful song on the album, and it catches the build-up of a rocket launch pretty well. Overall, this album was certainly a change for Rush, but also damn good. 9/10. RIP Neil.

John Davidson: First let me set the tone by saying that Rush was the band I admired most as a teenager. At a time before a nerd was cool, these guys were icons for the demographics where Heavy Rock met D&D in front of the science class.

Signals was their ninth studio album (to put that in context: Led Zeppelin produced eight) and although it may not be my favorite, it is certainly not bad.

Rush persisted, even flourished, as they evolved over time and adopted new instruments and new approaches, but they always managed to sound like Rush. It doesn’t hurt to see that all three excellent musicians are (were) at the top of their field and are still hungry to improve.

I first heard Subdivisions on the Exit Stage Left tour in Ingliston (just outside of Edinburgh) in November 1981. The number I recalled most was Vital Signs – the last and my least favorite song on the otherwise superlative Moving Pictures . I confess that I was not blown away, but the rest of the set was full of gems and I had forgotten a bit.

Fast forward to the end of 1982 and it started their next album in great style. Maybe they changed it, maybe I changed it. Anyway, I now think it’s one of their stronger songs.

As an overall album, Signals sees Rush in one of their more obvious transitional stages when they got a grip on new synth sounds, played with reggae-style beats and generally a little enlightened. Textually, they (Neil Peart) largely dropped science fiction and literary allusions and started to focus more on human stories and while the band had used synths and electronic sounds to fill up their songs and create atmosphere in the past, Signals sees the first real use in carrying the melody and otherwise being at the center of the majority of the songs.

Subdivisions are typical of the album, great lyrics, strong guitar – definitely a song that appealed to me as a young person trying to find my place in the world. Analog Kid is a great guitar-guided rocker with great vocals and long lyrics. Chemistry is again a personal favorite with smart but accessible texts and great instrumentation. Digital Man, on the other hand, is a song that I sometimes struggle with. The guitar work is fantastic and playing all around is flawless, but the ska / reggae rhythm is something I feel like.

Side two starts strongly with The Weapon – a companion to Moving Pictures’ Witch Hunt – that explores how our fear is used as a weapon against us. Frankly, it is a message and a song that would be just as valid if it was released today. New World Man is a bit of foam and bubble and shows that even a rush filler track can be a killer. Losing It is (I know) very popular, but to be honest I find it a bit trite and unsubtle textually. The violin is a nice gesture, but without Lifeson’s guitar that binds the song together, it just doesn’t work so well for me. Countdown is a fanboy / man-crush on NASA and based on that alone I should love this song, but unusually the lyrics are not supplemented with a song structure that conveys the wonder and excitement of the subject.

Of the four ‘synth heavy’ albums from the 80s (Signals, Grace, Power Windows and Hold Your Fire), I would put Signals in second place behind Power Windows – that is the album where they perfected that era of their sound and the had the right production / mix to really get the best out of it.

Marco LG: My introduction to Rush was quite late, both in my life and in their career: it was 1998 and they published the live album Different Stages. The two things that left a lasting impression on me about those live performances were the energy of the trio and that incredible drum solo. Until that moment I could not imagine that a drum solo was really exciting and that listening to Neil Peart changed his mind forever. The only song from Signals in Different Stages is Analog Kid, which is great because it’s probably my favorite song on the album. The melody is delicate and Alex’s guitar solo is intense.

Rush’s discography is indicated with a live album every four studio albums and Signals came at the start of such a series: published after Exit … Stage Left and documented in A Show of Hands. Although the only song from the album that comes in A Show of Hands are subdivisions. Another immortal tune that acquires more energy in this version than in the studio.

The third highlight for me at Signals is the song Losing It, which was not played live until the end of their career, and appears on the R40 video. Rush fans like to quote this song to explain the ability of the trio to choose the right time to retire: “Sadder to see it die / than never to have known it” (it’s the skills of the artist). The presence of an electric violin makes the melody particularly gripping, the text is of course curtesy of Neil Peart, The Professor.

It is a fact that signals marked the beginning of Rush’s “keyboard period,” and with it an inevitable evolution away from the heavier sound of the previous albums. But one thing they’ve never lost is the ability to combine their incredible musicality with a form of poetry that doesn’t just involve lyrics. An example of this is Countdown. A song that celebrates the height of the space age, and not only exudes excitement for the launch it describes, but more generally for what this means for the future of humanity.

In the end, Signals marked a turning point in Rush’s career and contained some of their most beloved songs, along with the national anthem that goes perfectly with the final curtain of their last show. It is a great album and therefore deserves a high score.

Chris Downie: Despite tragic recent circumstances, there is a plea for the revaluation of parts of the Rush back catalog outside of the immortal run of five albums, raising the bar and eventually destroying the prog and hard rock playing fields between 1976-81.

Whatever retrospective appeal their extensive catalog has, the so-called “keyboard age” of 1982-87, in which four experimental studio albums were shown and the following year culminated in the underrated live album A Show of Hands, will forever remain their most controversial and divisive era . For some it was a step too far away from the majesty of their epic, heavier period, while many saw it as a continuous natural evolution of one of the most naturally gifted bands in history.

Looking back on signals, there is no doubt about the quality of song writing, whether it is the timeless hits Subdivisions or New World Man (both of which have remained live favorites until the end) or the experimental but unmistakably hastily sounding classics The Analogue Kid and The Weapon, the last of which continued the insightful, multi-part “Fear” concept by Neil Peart. The bleak Losing It, famously rolled out for their farewell R40 tour in 2015, sounds deeper than ever and will now serve as one of their most moving moments on record.

However, where Signals does not achieve the classical status, is in the disappointing production. It is remarkable because it is their last with the old collaborator Terry Brown and for the unbalanced mix, in which (with the notable exception of excellent deep-cut chemistry) the guitar of Alex Lifeson has less impact, especially in the aforementioned opener subdivisions. This error is exacerbated by the fact that live versions of many of the eight songs always sounded superior.

Ultimately, Signals falls roughly in the middle of their 19 studio album output, both chronologically and in terms of quality. It is nevertheless an essential part of their evolution, as it paved the way for their new direction, one they could do better on the next two albums, the excellent Grace Under Pressure and equally stylish Power Windows, before the Hold Your Fire watershed. saw again -evaluation and eventually take steps back to their revered ‘power trio’ approach.

Final score: 8.06 ⁄10 (329 votes cast, with a total score of 2655)

