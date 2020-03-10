RUSHfest Scotland is again for its seventh calendar year in Glasgow in June. This time spherical, the Rush lover conference will host three evenings amongst June 11 and June 13, together with a really special ‘in conversation with’ celebration.

“We’ve kinda blown it out the park this calendar year by bringing Terry Brown, Hugh Syme and [Rush covers act] Jacob Moon across as our exclusive visitors,” occasion founder Steve Brown tells Prog. “Hugh created the poster for us, using elements from the impending Permanent Waves 40th anniversary reissue, with the label’s authorization.”

The initial night time kicks off on June 11 at Astley Corridor with a headline set from Jacob Moon who returns for a next overall performance on June 13 at Drygate Brewery. Enthusiasts will also have the option to hear Syme and Brown in conversation on June 12 at Ivory Blacks.

Says Steve Brown, “Our key occasion on Saturday June 13 will consist of a established from Jacob moreover Transferring Photographs and headliners Kepler 10, as their Rush tribute change egos R2. But we will not enable them off the phase until they play some original material too!”

RUSHfest Scotland was established in 2014 and has so much lifted a lot more than £41k for cancer charities. This year, all earnings will go to Cancer Aid Scotland.

To order tickets, together with a constrained meet-and-greet choice, go to the RUSHfest Scotland website.

(Picture credit score: RushFest Scotland 2020/Hugh Syme)