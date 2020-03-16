Rush’s Alex Lifeson is self-quarantining to aid prevent coronavirus spread

Alex Lifeson has checked in to say that following a the latest family holiday getaway, he’s self-quarantining for two months to help avoid the chance of spreading coronavirus.

The Rush guitarist has even requested for movie and programme recommendations while he’s in lockdown – and his contact has been answered with admirers distributing hundreds of suggestions.

Lifeson says: “Just returned from spring break with my grandkids. We are all self quarantining for 14 times. All travellers should. Looking forward to receiving caught up on Netflix! Deliver your leading viewing suggestions.”

Some have jokingly suggested he watch the Rush documentary Further than The Lighted Stage, even though other people have praised the guitarist’s actions in light-weight of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 carries on to chaos throughout the audio field, with tours and festivals cancelled as the flu-like virus proceeds to distribute. Some nations around the world and US states have established recommended boundaries on the variety of people today who can acquire with each other, even though other countries have absent into lockdown amid the pandemic.

Hold up to day with all the latest information on tour and exhibit postponements and cancellations thanks to coronavirus on Louder’s dedicated hub webpage. This will be up-to-date routinely with news as we get it.

The World Wellbeing Organisation have posted public tips in light of the distribute of the virus which addresses primary protecting steps.