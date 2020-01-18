Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson send thanks for “outpouring of love” since the death of Neil Peart

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have sent thanks to everyone who has paid homage to Neil Peart.

Peart’s death was announced last Friday, with a statement from the band that the 67-year-old died on January 7 after a battle of three and a half years with brain cancer.

Tribute from the music world soon started pouring in, while artists who were in concert in the hours after the news paid their own tribute to the influential musician, including Tool, Dream Theater and Styx.

Fans have also shared their own tribute to Peart through social media, with more than 24,000 messages on Rush’s Facebook page alone.

In a new message, Lee and Lifeson say: “Our heartfelt thanks go to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from all over the world for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his death.

“This moving tribute helps to alleviate the pain of this terrible loss and reminds us all of his remarkable life and our connections with it.”

It was reported yesterday that streams and sales of Rush’s music have increased dramatically since Peart’s death, with audio and video views reaching a combined figure of more than 24.5 million between January 10 and 13.