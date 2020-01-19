Rushs Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans for the “love and respect” since Neil Peart’s death

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank the fans for all the love and respect since bandmate Neil Peart’s death.

The visionary stick figure died earlier this month (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson made a statement a few days after this death, calling Peart their “friend, soul mate, and bandmate over 45” and said he was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

After mountains of honors have arrived from all corners of the world, Lee and Lifeson have thanked them on social media to thank them for the honors, condolences and good wishes.

“We sincerely thank family, friends, musicians, writers and fans around the world for the incredible radiance of love and respect for Neil since his death,” the message posted on Facebook began. “These touching honors help alleviate the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it.”

See the following message:

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters Neil Peart have paid a moving tribute.

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have generated generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

Elsewhere, Tool Peart recently paid a live tribute to a concert in San Diego.

Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in honor of Peart.