[ruskin-male-creates-purple-mild-display-screen-in-honor-of-mother-preventing-pancreatic-most-cancers]

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – When driving along York Dale Travel in Ruskin, you will come across a home bathed in purple lights. At first glance, you might consider they’re leftover Christmas decorations, but the actual purpose for the lights is illuminating.

Home owner Derrick Ewell, a lieutenant paramedic with Orange County Fire Rescue, says he began adding the WiFi-controlled strip of nearly 1,000 LED lights to his home sometime before the holidays. When the undertaking took for a longer time than anticipated, he experienced an idea.

“It started off a month or so in advance of Xmas. The intent was to get some Xmas lights up and go on the lights throughout the calendar year for specific occasions. But as I mirrored on the difficult operate that I had finished, I looked on something own to me and it was the difficulties my mother has even though she is experiencing pancreatic cancer,” Ewell said.

Ewell’s mother Sue, who lives in Miami, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer six months in the past. As an alternative of decorating for the holidays, Ewell made the decision to honor his mother with a purple light display, which now runs from eight p.m. to 2 a.m. each individual working day.

“She is an astounding person. She has taught me how to do so considerably. Her inspiration during this most cancers and combating by it, encouraged me to get up in my attic each and every day and go on this approach and have an understanding of these lights and the connectors. She has influenced me all my life,” explained Ewell.





The labor of love is to bring awareness to the ailment. The lights of love are to remind to Ewell’s mother that she is not by itself in her struggle.

“It doesn’t make a difference if you are battling one thing you. To often aid other people that are battling. We truly do not know what these persons are truly working with on a day to working day foundation.”





