Russell Crowe admits to fighting after Danielle Spencer’s final divorce

Russell Crowe commented on the struggle to spend time with his children after divorcing Danielle Spencer.

55-year-old Crowe, who shares sons Charles (16) and Tennyson (13) with Spencer, announced that his absence during the awards season is due to the “limited time” he has with his children.

“As you know, I’m divorced now and like many other guys who are out there, I have limited time with my kids,” said Crowe Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wiplfi on the Fitzy & Wippa show ,

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer in 2011. (Getty)

“I can’t wake up with them every day. And I get them every year between December 27th and January 15th. So if you expect me to do anything, I won’t give an s – what it is at this time closes that my kids don’t – well, you can go and whatever. “

When Crowe won the Golden Globe as best actor in a mini-series or as a movie for his portrayal of Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice, he dedicated his speech to the Australian bushfire crisis.

Russell Crowe, ex-wife Danielle Spencer and sons Tennyson Spencer Crowe and Charles Spencer Crowe attend Russell Crowe’s introduction to the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 12, 2010. (Getty)

“It seemed to have a really good effect on the night and a sustained positive effect in terms of global understanding of what is going on, and that is immeasurable in the amount of money that started moving towards people move, collect the money for brush fire efforts and the RFS etc, “said Crowe.

The message was read to the audience together with Reese Witherspoon and made the room aware of the tragedy of the bushfire in Australia.

“He couldn’t be here tonight because he was protecting his home and family from the bushfires in Australia,” Aniston told a room full of Hollywood’s elite.

Russell Crowe as Roger Ailes in Stan’s “The Loudest Voice”. (Stan)

“Make no mistake, the tragedy in Australia is based on climate change. We have to act on the basis of science, convert our global workforce to renewable energies and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is so that we all can have a future. “

Even though Crowe was absent, he was happy to have won while delivering an important message to the public.

“I was standing on the farm on the balcony and my eldest son patted my shoulder and said,” Dad is coming here for a second. “My eldest turned to me and said,” You know you just won a Golden Globe. “the actor added.

“It was the first major award I received from Crowe’s children during my lifetime.”

Russell Crowe presented checks to RFS Captain John Lardner in November. (Instagram)

In November, Crowe raised $ 400,000 for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service by auctioning off one of his rugby league caps for South Sydney Rabbitoh after his property in Nana Glen was “scorched”.

Crowe considered the damage to his property in the Australian wildfires in November.

“Yes, we were smashed, but we were very lucky,” said Crowe.

“We threw a whole block of trees out and it’s just that every single area we worked on burned there.

“We had 75 feet of flame above the house. It’s kind of apocalyptic. At some point the fire was stopped and it went through the bush and came back from another direction. If we hadn’t taken out the trees we would have one had catastrophic loss. “

