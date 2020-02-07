Russell Westbrook pays tribute to Kobe Bryant after joining 20,000 clubs on his return to LA

Russell Westbrook says his thoughts were with his “brother, cit; Kobe Bryant and his family when he surpassed 20,000 points on Thursday evening.

The 31-year-old collected 41 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 121-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers after entering the game 34 points away.

Westbrook became the 46th player to complete the performance when he landed from the free-throw line during a 16-point outbreak in the third quarter, adding a new rule to his Hall of Fame curriculum.

He also accompanied Lebron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players with 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds. Upon reaching 20,000 points, he joined James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and James Harden.

“That’s a blessing,” said Westbrook about his individual performance. “I am grateful that I am healthy. Thankful that I have so many good teammates.”

Westbrook beat Anthony Davis with 41 points to 32, while the Rockets won a surprising victory over the Lakers in the Staples Center

He limited an emotional return to LA for the UCLA product, which became a close friend of Bryant, who met the five-time NBA champion when he was sixteen.

He added, “It’s a blessing, I don’t take anything from this game for granted. Kobe was a mentor, a friend, a brother to me.”

“Every time I enter this apartment, I will definitely go out with him. The rest of my basketball career and every night on the floor I just keep my thoughts and prayers with him and his family and I go out to fight.”

“It was great, we were for the most part on a high defensive level and won the victory.”

Thursday’s game had a second Rockets debut for Robert Covington after being part of a four-team 12-player exchange that took him back to Houston, where he played between 2013-2014.

He ended the night with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists when the Rockets extended their winning streak to four games.

“It was great,” Westbrook said of Covington’s return. “Cov can defend himself at a high level, shoot out of the basket like he did tonight and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

