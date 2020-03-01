Russell Westbrook scores 41 as the Rockets beat the Celtics in OT | NBA News

Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in the game and James Harden found the redemption of a bad shooting night when the Houston Rockets crowned a season sweep of host Boston Celtics with a 111-110 victory on Saturday.

Harden scored 21 points in just 7 of 24 shots and committed five turnovers. But his free throws, only his second and third game, gave Houston the advantage. Jaylen Brown, of the Celtics, sank the three-point triple that forced overtime, cornering a loose ball after Jayson Tatum missed two free throws, the second intentionally, with 5.1 seconds remaining and Boston losing 104-101.

Saturday night NBA results Chicago Bulls 115-125 New York Knicks

Portland Trailblazers 117-129 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 113-116 Miami Heat

Indiana Pacers 113-104 Cleveland Cavaliers

Los Angeles Lakers 88-105 Memphis Grizzlies

Houston Rockets 111-110 Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic 113-114 San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors 115-99 Phoenix Suns

Westbrook and Harden combined for 12 rebounds and 13 assists, while Robert Covington contributed 16 points and 16 rebounds for Houston, which followed 6 of 22 three-point shots in the first half with 7 of 15 shots from behind the arc in the third to clear a deficit of 17 points. P.J. Tucker added 13 rebounds.



Tatum combined 32 points with 13 rebounds for Boston, while Brown added 22 points. Marcus Smart scored 26 for the Celtics, who received 15 rebounds and three blocks from Daniel Theis.

Chicago Bulls 115-125 New York Knicks

Mitchell Robinson scored 23 points, Julius Randle added 22 points and both players made 10 rebounds, helping host New York to break a streak of six straight losses with a win against Chicago.

New York opened a five-game home stand with its first victory at Madison Square Garden since February 6. The Knicks are only 9-20 at home this season. Chicago lost for the tenth time in 11 games despite Zach LaVine’s 26 points. The Bulls finished 1-8 in February to drop 20 games below .500.





Los Angeles Lakers 88-105 Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant recorded 27 points and hit his personal record of 14 assists, and host Memphis broke a losing streak of five games while finishing the seven-game Los Angeles chain.

Dillon Brooks scored 24 points, and Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and 20 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who saved the final of four games against the Lakers this season. It was the second consecutive 20-rebound effort for Valanciunas.





LeBron James had 19 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles, who saw his seven-game winning streak come to an end. Anthony Davis had 15 points and nine rebounds, and the 88 points are a low season for the Lakers.

Portland Trailblazers 117-129 Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young led a balanced attack with his 26th double-double of the season and marked Atlanta’s move to a victory over visiting Portland.

Young had 25 points, including 10 of 10 from the line, and 15 assists and was one of the six Atlanta players who scored in double figures. The Hawks also scored 24 points and 10 rebounds from John Collins, his nineteenth double-double.

Portland was led by C.J. McCollum with 35 points. The Trail Blazers also scored 21 points and 13 rebounds from Hassan Whiteside and 15 points from Gary Trent Jr.





Brooklyn Nets 113-116 Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn scored 21 points and scored three points for the stretch while Miami held out against the visit to Brooklyn. Nunn’s biggest shot of the night was a triple from the right side with a second left on the shot clock that gave Miami a 112-103 lead with 2: 44 left.

Jimmy Butler split a pair on the line with 9.1 seconds remaining to reach 115-113, and the Nets called for a timeout. Spencer Dinwiddie ended up throwing the ball to the second row after Joe Harris was late to provide a screen of a play within the field with 1.7 seconds remaining. Miami secured its second consecutive victory when Goran Dragic threw a free kick with four tenths of a second to play.





Indiana Pacers 113-104 Cleveland Cavaliers

T.J. Warren scored 30 points, making 14 of 20 shots from the field, as visiting Indiana defeated Cleveland. Malcolm Brogdon collected 22 points and eight assists for the Pacers, who have won five of their last six competitions after a six-game skid that reached the peak of the season.

Victor Oladipo of Indiana scored 19 points in his tenth game in his tenth game since returning from a one-year absence for a broken tendon in his right knee.

Domantas Sabonis of the Pacers recorded their 46th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Andre Drummond of Cleveland collected 27 points and 13 rebounds on his return from an absence of two games due to a left calf strain. He also had four assists and four steals.





Orlando Magic 113-114 San Antonio Spurs

Bryn Forbes had five points in a late race and Trey Lyles scored 20 points in the season, as San Antonio beat Orlando.

With the game tied at 111, Forbes added a triple with 50.5 seconds to play to put the Spurs ahead 114-111. The jumper Markelle Fultz with 40.3 seconds left led the Magic to a point.

Evan Fournier of Orlando missed a jumper who could have won the game with 2.2 seconds to play, which allowed the Spurs to break a two-game slide. Fournier led the Magic with 23 points. Rudy Gay added 19 points for the Spurs.





Golden State Warriors 115-99 Phoenix Suns

Seven of the eight Golden State players who saw the action scored in double figures when the club riddled with injuries recovered from host Phoenix, as rookie reserve Eric Paschall had 25 points, and Damion Lee complemented 20 points with a high draw. eight assists for Golden State, which broke a losing streak of eight games and won a division in the four-game season series with Phoenix. The last three Warriors victories have reached the road.

Devin Booker had 21 points with the highest team, and Deandre Ayton 20 with nine rebounds that tied the game for the Suns, who lost both ends of a house consecutively after falling 113-111 to Detroit on Friday. .





