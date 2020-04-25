Russell Wilson and Ciara Earn $ 240k for Everyone with a Double Date

Exclusive Details

We know Ciara and Russell Wilson a hot couple, but we had no idea they were SO hot – like, someone stopped by for six numbers to have lunch with them !!!

The Seahawks QB and singer closed their auction at the All In Challenge auction on Friday night … and there was angry bidding as the closing sound sounded. The couple provided an opportunity for a double dinner date to support the Challenge which, as we told you, raised money to feed children and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Friday morning, we were told the top bid was $ 32,000 – which might be appealing – but some superfan or fans sent skyrocketing bids. When the dust settles, the winning bid goes up to $ 240k.

To date, no name has been won. We all know he really loves their Russell and Ciara.

A few more Challenge auctions closed yesterday … incl Yo GottiLimited edition Rolex AND tour bus for $ 190k – and NY Giants star Saquon Barkley pulled in $ 47k for dinner, game experience and game experience.

As far as we know, the All In Challenge is the brainchild of the 76ers Michael Rubin … who told us on “TMZ Live” about the launch of the project when he saw how pandemics impact millions of families.

It was a great week for Michael’s baby. To date it has raised nearly $ 20 million, and some big ticket auctions ended Tuesday – such as golf Peyton Manning, Eli Manning‘s Corvette, A-RodBatting is done and, of course, the Tom Brady extravaganza.

Dinner with Brady, his first game with the Buccaneers, and his game jersey now sitting at $ 775,000 !!! Almost a million bucks will be king of Tompa Bay with TB12 for a week Sure. Just don’t let Tom handle the instructions.