Russia and Saudi Arabia will discuss cutting off oil production due to US resistance

Donald Trump said last week that the deal he made with Saudi Arabia’s OPEC leader and Russia could lead to a 10 to 15 million barrel drop a day, or 10-15 percent from global sources, an unprecedented drop.

Reuters

latest update: April 9, 2020, 8:38 AM IST

Dubai / Moscow / London: OPEC and Russia agreed on Thursday to work together to reduce oil production, but their efforts to address falling prices during the outbreak of the coronavirus virus with hostility and US reluctance to do so are complex. .

Global demand for fuel has fallen by as much as 30%, with drones landing, reducing vehicle use and restricting economic activity. Crude oil prices have fallen below the cost of production for many producers, including the booming US shale oil industry.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his deal with the leader of Saudi Arabia’s OPEC and Russia could lead to a reduction of 10-15 million barrels per day or 10-15 percent of global resources, an unprecedented decline. Is.

Riyadh and Moscow, which did not agree to announce their deep-seated agreement when the previous pact on controlling resources collapsed in March, depend on the United States and others outside the group they joined as OPEC +.

Trump is the leader of the world’s largest producer, but his government has shown no appetite for reducing domestic supply. The US Department of Energy reiterated this view this week, saying that the country’s production is falling without government action.

Saudi Arabia and Moscow have not yet agreed on how to reduce or how to distribute such a deep cut between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers.

“These are completely different cuts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday in response to a question about whether a natural decline in US oil production could be reduced as a result of a weakening price.

“You compare the overall decline in demand with the declines in global market stability. These are different concepts and they cannot be equated,” Peskov said.

The OPEC + meeting will be held on Thursday through a video conference on Friday with the G20 energy ministers meeting.

To understand how a reduction is shared between manufacturers, Moscow, Riyadh and others must use what output level as a basis for calculating the reduction.

The issue was sparked by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that began after an insulting OPEC + meeting in March in Vienna.

At that meeting, Russia refused to take part in reducing Saudi Arabia’s proposals in response to the coronavirus crisis. In response, Riyadh said the plant would be pumped at maximum capacity and flood the market with excess crude oil.

Saudi Arabia climbed to a record 12.3. In April, million barrels per day, from March, below 10 million barrels per day. The allies of the Persian Gulf, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates also increased production.

OPEC sources said Riyadh wanted to reduce any calculations from its April record. But Russia has said the cuts should be based on production in the first quarter before the start of the war.

“The issue is still fundamental,” an OPEC source said.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported that any reduction could last from May to three months.

Oil prices, which have fallen to their lowest level in nearly two decades in March, are trading below $ 34 a barrel, about half the level at the end of 2019 before the coronavirus epidemic forced governments to People say stay home and demand for fuel has dropped.

(Tags ToTranslate) Donald Trump