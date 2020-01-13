Russia and Turkey point to progress as the Libyan Prime Minister signs a ceasefire agreement

January 13 (UPI) – Russia and Turkey have made progress in advancing war forces in Libya to reach a long-term ceasefire on Monday after the Moscow talks.

United Nations-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj signed a contract after the first day of negotiations, while Eastern Military Commander Khalifa Haftar asked until Tuesday to review the conditions, despite Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying “Haftar had a positive attitude.” “on the deal.

“We hope that this decision will be positive,” Lavrov added.

Russia and Turkey support rival armed forces that have been in a nine-month battle for control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Both countries have played a more active role in the conflict than they are trying to exert greater influence on the Mediterranean. Russia supports Haftar and Turkey forces and sends dozens of soldiers to train Sarraj’s forces and defend his government.

You recently encouraged the two sides to sign an armistice that entered into force this weekend, and Emrullah Isler, the special representative of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tripoli, said Turkey hopes the agreement will bring a permanent end to the agreement To make hostilities and find a realistic deal political solution. “

The final agreement would include an agreement that would allow a joint surveillance force to monitor and enforce the ceasefire.

“We worked with our Russian partners all day so that the political groups in Libya could sign a ceasefire letter, and we wrote a text,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. “We have considered suggestions, especially from the Haftar, in order to achieve mutual understanding.”

Lavrov said there was “progress” in Monday’s meeting, although no agreement was reached.

“There was intense consultation,” he said. “You have addressed a document that is intended to help clarify some points regarding ceasefire regulations.”