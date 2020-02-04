Russia can deport foreigners with coronavirus, trains to China stop

MOSCOW – Russia said on Monday that it may identify foreigners who have been tested for coronavirus while Russian military planes flew in to evacuate their citizens from the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak that killed 361 people.

Russia, which has a 4,300 km land border with China, reported the first two cases of the virus in the Siberian regions of Tyumen and Sabaykalsk last week. Both were Chinese nationals.

Russia stopped passenger trains to China on Sunday evening and the last train from Beijing rolled empty to Russia after 136 passengers – all Chinese nationals – had been picked up at the border, the RIA news agency reported.

Moscow has already restricted direct flights to China, its largest trading partner, and the remaining flights will be operated through a separate terminal at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow.

“We’re not scared yet, but if doctors in Moscow diagnose cases (coronavirus), we will, of course,” a security guard wearing a mask at a checkpoint at the China flight terminal told Reuters.

As of Tuesday, Sheremetyevo will be the only place where foreign nationals arriving by plane from China can enter Russia. Moscow hopes to end special flights for Russian tourists returning from China by February 14.

Border guards and customs officers at Moscow airports wear gloves and medical masks. In the capital, people hurried to stock up on masks and some pharmacies are sold out, the Vedomosti newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told senior government officials that Moscow officially classified the coronavirus as a “very dangerous disease” and gave authorities greater powers to fight the disease.

“In this way, we can deport foreign nationals if they are found to have this disease and take special restrictive measures, including isolation or quarantine,” he said.

Mishushin also proposed postponing Russia’s annual economic forum in Sochi, the Black Sea resort that was originally scheduled for February 12-14.

Postponing the forum would lift Energy Minister Alexander Novak’s schedule, which Russian OPEC partners are calling on to take joint measures to stabilize oil prices as coronavirus raised fears of a slowdown in oil demand from China.

Military aircraft are said to fly back 130 Russian nationals from the Chinese province of Hubei on Monday. According to local authorities, 58 other citizens had been returned across the Russian Far Eastern border by Saturday.

The Far East Primorsk region has also opened special quarantine zones for Chinese arriving in Russia. They are held there for 14 days, regardless of whether or not they have been found positive for the virus.

Russia’s second largest food retailer Magnit announced on Monday that it would stop importing fruit and vegetables from China due to the spread of the corona virus and logistical complications.

In the Far East, the price of some vegetables doubled and even disappeared completely when the authorities banned the transportation of trucks from China to Russia. However, this measure was lifted on Monday, the local authorities said.

Ukraine has not reported any cases of corona viruses on its territory, but plans to evacuate its citizens from China by the end of the week, Interfax reported.