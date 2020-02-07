Russia claims that the Israeli air strike nearly crashed on Thursday

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Israeli Air Force almost shot down a passenger plane in Syria during a rocket attack on the outskirts of Damascus the day before.

The allegation comes when tensions run high in Syria, where the fighting has escalated in the northern province of Idlib. Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian army, have collided with Turkish troops who support the opposition there after they had not observed a ceasefire.

An Israeli Prime Minister’s spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Israel rarely recognizes strikes in Syria. Israel has repeatedly hit Syrian and Iran-related targets in Syria in recent years and has vowed to push back against increasing Iranian influence in its neighboring country.

The news of the alleged near-accident came amid jitters, just a month after a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board, including dozens of Canadian civilians. Iran said the plane was accidentally shot down by its paramilitary revolutionary guard.

In a statement released Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the strike took place around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday. He said that four Israeli F-16 fighter jets hit the outskirts of Damascus with eight missiles without taking into account the fact that a passenger plane with 172 civilians on board was currently preparing to land at the city’s airport.

Konashenkov did not mention the airline or flight number and only said it was an Airbus 320 on its way to Tehran that “came close to entering the zone of a deadly anti-aircraft missile and artillery fire.”

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing at the Hmeimeem Air Base about 300 kilometers north of Damascus, which is operated by the Russian army.

The Associated Press could not independently verify Russian claims.

FlightRadar24, an air traffic tracking website, showed the Syrian airline Cham Wings Flight 514 – an Airbus320-211 – taking off Thursday morning at 1:07 a.m. local time from Najaf. He can approach Damascus about an hour later before returning and shifting his course to the north. It seems to have landed half an hour later in or near Hmeimeem. Flightradar24 stated the arrival time and destination as unknown.

The airline did not provide an immediate comment. The US Treasury placed Cham Wings on his sanction list in 2016 for alleged transports of militants to Syria to fight on behalf of the Syrian government and for moving weapons and equipment to help it in the nine-year conflict.

In the statement, the Russian army accused Israel of endangering “the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.”

“Planned air traffic in Syrian airspace, as well as around the world, takes place on known altitude flights and is clearly detected by Israel’s radar equipment,” said Konashenkov.

This is not the first time that Russia has blamed Israel for “irresponsible actions” in Syria. In September 2018, the defense ministry said Israeli forces did not sufficiently warn Moscow of a strike and placed a Russian military Il-20 aircraft on the line of fire of Syrian anti-missile systems. The plane was shot down and 15 people on board were killed.