[Russia claims Turkey does not meet up with conditions of pact in Syria’s Idlib – media]



A however graphic taken from a video clip obtained by Reuters and shot on March 2, 2020, shows Syrian army troopers firing a weapon as they advance on the city of Kfar Nabl, Syria. Reuters Tv/by means of REUTERS

March 4, 2020

(Reuters) – Russia accused Turkey on Wednesday of failing to fulfill its obligations less than a pact to make a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib province and of serving to militants alternatively.

The RIA information company quoted a Russian protection ministry spokesman as expressing “terrorist” fortifications had merged with Turkish outposts in Idlib, ensuing in day-to-day assaults on Russia’s Hmeimim air foundation in Syria.

Turkey experienced amassed troop numbers in Idlib equal to a mechanized division, violating international law, the Russian spokesman claimed.

Turkish armed forces spokesmen had been not immediately obtainable for remark.

The Russian accusation came on the eve of a Thursday assembly in Moscow among President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

They are expected to consider to de-escalate tensions that have brought Turkey and Russia dangerously shut to immediate military confrontation.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov Enhancing by Robert Birsel)