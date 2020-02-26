[Russia extends detention of ex-U.S. marine more than alleged assault]



By Tom Balmforth

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Moscow court docket has dominated that a previous U.S. marine accused of drunkenly assaulting Russian police officers six months in the past very last summer need to remain in custody.

Trevor Reed, 28, from Texas, was arrested in Moscow in August. But his circumstance, which could be another irritant in strained U.S.-Russian ties, was not manufactured community right until reviews late on Tuesday by the New York Occasions and the TASS information agency.

The court confirmed Reed’s detention on its web page on Wednesday, declaring his situation would subsequent be read in courtroom on March 11.

Reed’s lawyer and relatives could not quickly be reached for remark. The cost versus him carries a penalty of up to 10 decades in jail.

Reed is accused of attacking law enforcement officers in a car soon after they detained him at an address where he was inebriated, TASS cited scenario materials as expressing. He denied the allegations in the course of a preliminary investigation, it stated.

Reed’s father told the New York Occasions that he and the defense thought the allegations to be false. He named on the U.S. authorities to glimpse into the circumstance.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow did not right away comment, but stated it experienced passed on a Reuters ask for for remark to Washington.

The New York Instances cited a assertion from Reed’s relatives expressing the previous U.S. Marine had visited Moscow in May possibly to study Russian and spend time with his Russian girlfriend, whom he had fulfilled in Greece.

It reported law enforcement had been summoned soon after a get together on Aug. 15 the place Reed experienced drunk vodka and developed agitated. Reed’s girlfriend and other people experienced identified as the law enforcement to avoid him receiving damage, it mentioned.

Moscow’s relations with Washington are at article-Chilly War lows and have been even more strained by two well known situations versus U.S. nationals.

They contain embezzlement rates versus U.S. investor Michael Calvey, who is currently being held beneath home arrest, and the situation of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. maritime accused of espionage who has been held in custody considering the fact that his arrest in December 2018.

Each deny the fees against them.

(Supplemental reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Editing by Andrew Osborn and Timothy Heritage)