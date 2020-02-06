Russia is concerned about new US nuclear weapons

MOSCOW – A senior Russian diplomat expressed concern on Wednesday that the US could use a new nuclear weapon that was launched by a submarine. The move signaled Washington’s belief that there could be a limited nuclear conflict.

Pentagon chief political officer told The Associated Press earlier this week that a reduced-destruct nuclear warhead had been installed on Trident II ICBMs from nuclear submarines.

Defense Secretary Under Secretary of State John Rood said using low-yield warheads reduces the risk of nuclear war by helping to keep Russia from launching a limited nuclear conflict.

Moscow has rejected the US allegations that Russia was considering such a conflict. The Russian government has long criticized the Pentagon’s plans to develop low-yield nuclear weapons, arguing that a limited nuclear conflict would inevitably lead to full-blown nuclear war.

Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said Wednesday that the use of the new missile is an indication that the United States is considering a low-intensity nuclear conflict as a possible option. He described the US train as “very alarming”.

“It reflects the fact that the US is lowering the nuclear threshold and believes it is possible to wage and win a limited nuclear war,” Ryabkov said in comments from Russian news agencies.

He accused Washington of confirming, on Moscow’s 2018 proposal, a 1985 joint declaration by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that “nuclear war cannot and cannot be won”.

Ryabkov said the US is at risk of what he calls “drifting in the dangerous direction”, slipping toward planning absolutely unacceptable disaster scenarios.

Last year, Russia and the United States both resigned from the 1987 Mid-sized Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). The United States said they had withdrawn because of Russian violations. The Kremlin denied having violated the terms of the contract.

The Kremlin said Washington also does not appear to be ready to renew the new START treaty, the last remaining arms control agreement between Russia and the United States that expires in 2021.