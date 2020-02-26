[‘Russia is serving to you’ – Democrats goal Sanders in presidential discussion]



Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential applicant Senator Elizabeth Warren raises her hand as Senator Bernie Sanders speaks through the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

February 26, 2020

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) – Democratic presidential entrance-runner Bernie Sanders speedily came below assault from his rivals on Tuesday as 7 candidates competing to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November debated in Charleston, South Carolina.

Right here are prices from the televised function:

Elizabeth Warren

“Bernie and I agree on a large amount of matters, but I imagine I would make a much better president than Bernie,” the senator from Massachusetts explained. “And the cause for that is that finding a progressive agenda enacted is heading to be actually hard, and it is heading to choose somebody who digs into the particulars to make it happen.”

“We need to have a president who is likely to dig in and essentially do the hard operate,” she claimed. “I dug in, I did the get the job done and then Bernie’s crew trashed me for it.”

Joe Biden

The previous vice president pointed out Sanders’ voting against the 1993 Brady Monthly bill that imposed necessary background checks and waiting intervals for gun buys.

“Bernie voted 5 occasions against the Brady invoice … and preferred a ready time period of 12 hrs,” Biden reported.

Referring to the 2015 mass taking pictures at a church close to the debate location, Biden added: “I’m not expressing (Sanders is) dependable for the 9 fatalities, but that man would not have been in a position to get that weapon with the waiting interval.”

Michael Bloomberg

“Vladimir Putin thinks that Donald Trump must be president of the United States and which is why Russia is encouraging you get elected, so you get rid of to him,” the former New York mayor claimed to Sanders, referring to a current report that Russia was hoping to enable the senator from Vermont gain the Democratic nomination.

Tom Steyer

“Bernie Sanders’ evaluation is ideal. The difference is I never like his remedies. I really don’t feel that a federal government takeover of large components of the overall economy can make any perception for operating folks or for families.”

